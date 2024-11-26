Asmongold warns Path of Exile 2 will “cannibalize” the Diablo audience like never before

Popular streamer Asmongold believes Path of Exile 2 will seize the Diablo audience like never before, outclassing the first game’s impact.

The sequel promises a hefty package: the first three acts, six of twelve planned classes, new difficulty modes, and revamped endgame systems like the endless Atlas.

It’s a substantial offering from Grinding Gear Games that has ARPG fans eager – and Blizzard looking nervous.

In a video titled “Blizzard SEETHING as Path of Exile 2 Explodes in Popularity,” Asmongold didn’t hold back on his excitement for Path of Exile 2. He believes it’s poised to dominate in a way the original never could.

Asmongold thinks Blizzard is scared of Path of Exile 2

Asmongold pointed to Path of Exile’s updated visuals, next-gen mechanics, and greater accessibility as game-changers that Blizzard can’t ignore.

“I actually do think that PoE2 has the ability to cannibalize the Diablo audience in a way that PoE1 can’t do,” he said. The prediction was blunt: Blizzard’s execs are sweating, and the numbers show why.

(segment begins at 17:09)

On November 21st, 2024, Path of Exile 2 had its most-watched stream ever, while Diablo 4’s own stream didn’t reach its usual viewer count. Though Blizzard truly did try, even bringing the long-requested Armory to life, an analysis by Asmongold shows the Diablo 4 livestream for Season 7’s PTR had an all-time-low viewer count.

After Path of Exile 2’s livestream concluded, Diablo’s general manager, Rod Ferguson, posted a on X, suggesting ARPGs should be called “Diablo-like” instead of being compared to their rival.

Asmongold, in turn, mocked Ferguson’s attempt to redefine a genre that, in his view, Diablo may no longer dominate.

The core of Asmongold’s analysis is that PoE 2 isn’t just competition; it’s a serious threat. Unlike Diablo 4, which he feels has stagnated, PoE 2 brings the innovation players crave: better graphics, deeper systems, and a free-to-play model that’s more welcoming than ever.

It’s a move Asmongold claims will lure both longtime fans and newcomers – audiences Blizzard has struggled to retain.

Path of Exile 2 launches in early access December 2024. With the ARPG landscape shifting, Blizzard’s next move will determine if Diablo 4 can keep up or become a relic in PoE’s shadow.