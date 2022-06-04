Asmongold under fire for silencing critics of his Diablo Immortal pay-to-win stream

Twitch star Asmongold has drawn heat for deleting posts on his subreddit that called him out for his Diablo Immortal broadcasts where he spends considerable amounts of money on the game.

Asmongold has long taken a vocal stance against pay-to-win video games. He even specifically called out Blizzard for including this model in their new mobile game Diablo Immortal.

Although he shared his distaste for Blizz’s handling of the APRG title, he still streamed his first playthrough and even decided to spend money on in-game currency every time the game prompted him to. Now, he faces a backlash from his community.

Asmongold caught deleting negative Reddit posts

While streaming on his backup account zackrawrr on June 3, the 30-year-old streamer was caught deleting tons of negative posts on his subreddit, r/Asmongold.

All of the posts he can be seen deleting are ones calling him out for spending nearly $350 on Immortal in his first broadcast of the game.

Asmon apparently was trying to prove a point about spending money on free-to-play games, but that point was lost on those who already are aware of how predatory pay-to-win games can be.

His own subreddit moderators even took a stand against deleting the posts.

Mod Voiddyn said, “We’re not taking down this thread. And if it gets taken down it’s just a miscommunication in the mod team and just DM us. We understand the frustration and many agree with the points. Just think it’s worded a bit hostile for our full support. But we’re going to keep it up either way.”

Shortly after Asmongold pulled down the post, Voiddyn added: “Asmon took it down, so I’m unable to restore it. Sorry folks.”

One Asmongold fan called deleting negative posts “cringe” and said it is “hypocrisy to the maximum.”

Despite approaching against pay-to-win games in the past, Asmongold’s fans believe he’s now embracing it with his Diablo Immortal streams.