All Powers of Witchcraft coming to Diablo 4 Season 7

All Powers of Witchcraft coming to Diablo 4 Season 7Blizzard Entertainment
Things are about to get witchy in Diablo 4. Here’s all the Powers of Witchcraft coming to the game during the Season 7 PTR.
Now that Blizzard has shared some early details of Diablo 4 Season 7 we know that the next PTR is due to begin on December 3, 2024, and run until December 10, 2024. The good news is that the Season 7 PTR will let players try the all-new Powers of Witchcraft abilities which look like they’re going to be a major part of the new season.
Blizzard has already revealed each of the Powers of Witchcraft and what they do. Chances are, more will be unveiled during Season 7 of Diablo 4, but right now, 24 different Witch Powers have been revealed. Here’s a breakdown of them all and what they do.
All Powers of Witchcraft
Powers of Witchcraft a new abilities that arrive in the Season 7 PTR that can be applied to your character and come with a range of buffs depending on the Power and the school it is part of.
There are currently 24 different Powers of Witchcraft, in the Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR, each split between four different schools of magic:
Eldrich powers
|Power
|Effect
|Upgrade
|Abyssal Resonance
|For every 250 Resource spent, release an explosion dealing X Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%, stacking up to three times.
|At Rank 10, the third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating.
|Doom Orb
|An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for X Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning.
|At Rank 5, kills or damage to bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes, dealing 5200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming three seconds later.
|Firebat Servants
|A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every two seconds, inflicting X total Fire damage over one total attack.
|At higher ranks, enemies are Stunned for three seconds after being hit five times by your Firebat Servants.
|Hex of Flames
|Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames, which deals 1,600 additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target.
|At Rank 7, Hex of Flames explodes, dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike.
|Purging Touch
|Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.
|At Rank 10, this damage bonus now extends to all monsters.
|Shaken Soul
|Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds.
|At Rank 10, damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration.
|Wave of Woe
|Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type.
|At Rank 5, damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least 5 times. May strike the same target multiple times.
Psyche Powers
|Power
|Effect
|Upgrade
|Aura of Misfortune
|Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. It does not work on bosses.
|At Rank 5, Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%
|Aura of Lament
|When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain 1 Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy, retaining the duration. It lasts X seconds, and only one enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.
|N/A
|Hex of Shattering
|Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering, causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds.
|At Rank 8, when any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds.
|Life Link
|Automatically link your life force with up to three nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. You cannot Life Link to enemy Players.
|At Rank 15, for 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre or Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike.
|Twilight Warding
|Every X seconds, gain a Barrier for 5 seconds absorbing 100 damage.
|At Rank 12: Twilight Warding reflects enemy projectiles while active.
|Vengeful Spirit
|Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead taken by the spirit.
|At Rank 5: When the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes towards up to 8 enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage.
Growth and Decay Powers
|Power
|Effect
|Upgrade
|Aura of Siphoning
|Conjure an aura of decay that deals X Poison damage to enemies every second.
|At Rank 10: Each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life.
|Decay Augmentation
|Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. The damage type is based on your class.
|At Rank 10: When your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die.
|Hex of Whispers
|Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterwards, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of 6 times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every 5 seconds.
|At Rank 7: After bouncing onto 6 enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting X Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.
|Grow
|After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics. Growing larger in size and dealing X bonus damage. Lasts 15 seconds.
|At Rank 11: Your Servants, Minions and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged.
|Soul Harvest
|Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds.
|At Rank 9: Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.
|Poison Frog Servant
|Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for X damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike.
|At Rank 5: Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards itself and Taunt enemies for 1 second.
|The Cycle
|Dealing any damage with your skills has a 15% chance to grow a flower from the ground. When an enemy is near, the flower deals X Poison damage to that enemy over 5 seconds. If an ally is near, the flower heals for 6% maximum Life. The flower withers away after use. A flower may grow once every 5 seconds per enemy.
|At Rank 5: The damage and healing affects all enemies or allies near the flower.
Lost Powers
|Power
|Effect
|Upgrade
|Breath of the Coven
|Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect.
Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay.
|At Rank 8: Gain 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once.
|Hex Specialization
|Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X.
|At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects.
|Aura Specialization
|The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X.
|At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects.
|Piranhado
|When an enemy is afflicted by both a Hex and an Aura Effect, a Piranhado is summoned pulling enemies towards it and dealing X Physical damage over 12 seconds. May occur once every 20 seconds.
|At Rank 5: Piranhado moves itself towards nearby enemies.
