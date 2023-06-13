A new Diablo 4 difficulty above World Tier 4 has been datamined

Diablo 4 just had a new difficulty tier datamined, one that will seemingly allow players to push beyond the current higher World Tier 4.

Diablo 4 is one of Blizzard’s most successful games on launch. Amassing over $666 million dollars in just 5 days, it’s become Blizzard’s fastest-selling release of all time. The popular ARPG sees players venture into Sanctuary, the land created by Lilith and Inarius. Throughout their travels, they’ll meet characters, dungeons, bosses, and more whilst slaying plenty of demons along the way.

Article continues after ad

Once players are completed with the main story campaign, that’s when the real fun begins, as new World Tiers and the endgame opens up for them. World Tiers in Diablo 4 essentially dictate how difficult the enemies will be in your world. Conversely, higher World Tiers often lead to better rewards in the game, making it a risk vs reward trade-off.

Players can toggle between World Tiers as they feel fit, meaning they aren’t necessarily stuck at a difficulty they can’t complete. However, players that want the hardest experience in all of Diablo 4 can crank the difficulty up to World Tier 4. But that hardest difficulty may soon be changing, according to a recent data mine.

Article continues after ad

Potential World Tier 5 difficulty data mined

According to Diablo dataminer DataMineARPG, they believe they’ve found evidence that a fifth-world tier difficulty is currently in the works.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“While this is all considered speculation at this point, we did find evidence of World Tier 5 being in the works, as shown in the image below,” their ko-fi states.

DataMineARPG/ Blizzard

Like other world difficulties, world tier 5 will offer an even greater challenge for those who seek it, granting greater rewards to the successful. Unfortunately, we’re not yet sure what those rewards may look like as they’re yet to be data mined, however, previous tiers give us an indication that a new tier of item could drop and that enemies will grant a huge amount of gold and experience.

Article continues after ad

It’s not certain when this new world tier will release into Diablo 4, but with Season 1 coming sometime mid to late July, it’s possible we see it very soon.