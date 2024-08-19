1 million Attack Power Rogue leaves Diablo 4 community baffled

A Diablo 4 player has stunned the community by showing off a Rogue build with over 1,000,000 Attack Power.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has done a lot to scale up the power of players and allow for nuanced buildcrafting. The newly introduced Infernal Hordes offer excellent loot, insane amounts of Gold, and crafting materials to engage with the endgame crafting mechanics introduced in Season 4.

Coupled with the new and improved Mythic Uniques which have become centerpieces for the toughest build, you can create a terrifying foe for the enemies of Sanctuary. One player proved that beyond a doubt with a baffling build.

Reddit user noobeeehunter’s Rogue boasts a ridiculous 1,064,667 Attack Power and players are struggling to comprehend the maddening stat. Despite their best efforts to downplay it, there’s no denying the feat.

The author of the post did qualify that “Attack Power doesn’t matter” and they’re right in some respects. Innumerable factors go into determining damage output in Diablo 4 and Attack Power doesn’t factor many of them when coming up with a figure, even staggering ones in the millions.

For those wondering about their Rogue, they are running an Andariel’s Visage build that gains a lot of additive damage for every use of the Dark Shroud skill. Diablo 4 prioritizes additive damage when calculating Attack Power so in the right situation, looking at the stat will show some absurd numbers.

“Standing still, doing nothing, it (Attack Power) sits at about 20k,” the player explained. “But I had just downed the Burning Butcher in an Infernal Horde and Andariel had procced a bunch.”

While it’s true that Attack Power isn’t a true representation of a build’s strength in Diablo 4, the ability to hit beyond 1,000,000 at all would equate to insane damage potential. For some context, in early seasons, Diablo 4 players were impressed when a Bonespear Necromancer managed to push 30,000 Attack Power.