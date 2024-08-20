You’ll regret not farming Destiny 2 Solstice’s best weapon before it’s gone

The Solstice event is live in Destiny 2 for just one more week, with it ending on August 27, and there’s one weapon you need to farm before it’s gone for good.

Of the four available weapons in Solstice 2024, Crowning Duologue is by far the best. The Strand Rocket Launcher was reissued in Echoes Act 2 and has been given a massively improved perk pool.

While the original version had Guardians unironically considering Cluster Bomb of all things, the new rendition rolls several meta perks: Auto-Loading Holster, Bipod, Bait and Switch, Envious Assassin, and Deconstruct.

The most interesting of these is Reconstruction alongside Bait and Switch, a lethal combination that turns Crowning Duologue into a Strand version of Apex Predator, but with the added bonus of intrinsic tracking. This can be useful when trying to land shots on enemies that move a lot, like Wizards and Grim.

Since Crowning Duologue is a Precision Frame, it deals slightly less damage per shot than Apex Predator. However, the Solstice Rocket Launcher is still a top option in PvE content when the Strand Surge modifier is active, which boosts its DPS by 25%.

When it comes to Strand Rocket Launchers, the only other viable alternative is Semiotician, a High-Impact Frame released in Season 22. While a solid choice, this seasonal weapon has a weaker perk pool than Crowning Duologue and is impossible to farm these days as the content it was attached to was vaulted in The Final Shape.

Here’s the god roll you’ll want to farm for Crowning Duologue before Solstice ends:

Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Impact Casing

Perk 1: Reconstruction

Perk 2: Bait and Switch

Origin Trait: Dream Work

For most players, the best method of farming Crowning Duologue is completing runs of the Bonfire Bash activity. Each run takes ten minutes and will usually reward one or two rolls of the Strand Rocket Launcher.

Alternatively, completing high-level event bounties rewards Solstice weapons with multiple perks in each slot. While this is more time-consuming and requires a fireteam to farm efficiently, it substantially increases your odds of getting a god roll.

For guardians who are especially lucky, this can even reward a Crowning Duologue with both Reconstruction and Grave Robber in the third column alongside Bait and Switch, which is the ultimate PvE god roll.

Grave Robber instantly reloads the magazine after dealing charged melee damage, which is seriously powerful on Warlock builds using Arcane Needle. When playing Strand or Prismatic Warlock, you can utilize Grave Robber, and when playing Hunter or Titan, simply switch back to Reconstruction.