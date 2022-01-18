What is Destiny Item Manager? Inventory management, weapon hunting, more

Developed as an extension for Destiny 2, the Item Manager companion app is one of the game’s most popular add-ons.

Introduced back in 2015, the Destiny Item Manager has been a staple inventory management add-on for the franchise for more than half a decade. Allowing players to have total control of what’s in their storage space, this third-party product is a game-changer.

While Bungie has had no involvement in the making of the program, they have verified the product and even added it to their list of approved community apps back in 2021.

So what benefit do players actually get from using DIM? Well, it’s a pretty extensive list.

What does Destiny Item Manager do?

The app’s primary function is to allow Guardians to swap weapons in and out of the Vault while on the go. This eliminates any chance of needing to fast travel to the tower and back just to grab a weapon that you missed or didn’t know you needed.

On top of that, it allows you to build your ideal loadout by choosing what stats and mods you would ideally like to use. DIM will then highlight and equip the best possible items in your collection that suit your needs.

Finally, and arguably most importantly, the Item Manager keeps a curated list of the best item rolls in the game, so that when a shiny, new weapon falls in your lap you’ll know if it’s one to dump or if it’s the latest hot roll that everyone has been after.

How do you use the Destiny Item Manager app?

As mentioned at the top, DIM started as a browser-based project but has since seen some big upgrades.

While it can still be used strictly in-browser, it is now available as an app for Android, IOS, and Windows.

If you want to try it for yourself, this is how to get started:

Visit the website and select which version of DIM you’d like to use. When prompted to sign in, choose your primary platform and enter your login details. Verify that you have been signed in to the right account and that all your characters are present.

As long as your list is up to date, that’s all it takes to get up and running.

From here you can take advantage of any of the previously mentioned features without any extra roadblocks.

That’s everything you need to know about the Destiny Item Manager application. For more Destiny 2 content, check out some of these guides below:

