What are Raid Feats in Destiny 2: new custom modifiers explained

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have announced the introduction of a new kind of challenge for Guardians called Raid Feats. Here’s everything to know about the new custom modifiers being released.

The developers of Destiny 2 are shaking up the end-game raiding experience with a new form of modifiers that will push even the most experienced of Guardians to their limits. This new feature titled Raid Feats will let Guardians place custom modifiers onto raids, letting you seek out more or less of a challenge.

Want to know all about the upcoming Challenge Customization? Here’s everything you need to know.

Destiny 2: What are Raid Feats?

Raid Feats will be a new form of raid-specific customization. They’ll allow Guardians to select modifiers called “Feats”. These Feats will expose and enforce various rules that you’ll need to follow, like introducing a Time Trial to an encounter or bringing in Contest Combatants for a more challenging fight.

Bungie Raid Feats will mean encounters can have new modifiers on them like Time Limits and more.

There will be other mode modifiers unique to the raid from just these two, but we’ll only know more when the feature actually releases.

Raid Feats will also be introduced in every new raid going forward, meaning that raids currently in the game will not have access to it. Sorry fans of Salvation’s Edge.

Destiny 2: Raid Feats release window

The Raid Feats feature is set to launch with Codename: Apollo, with the first raid released during the expansion having the capacity to be tweaked by Guardians. As far as we know, Codename: Apollo is set to launch in the Summer of 2025, with the raid generally releasing a couple of weeks after the major expansion.

Destiny 2: Raid Feats rewards

While we don’t know exactly what the rewards for participating in these Raid Feats are, we do have a general idea of how they’ll work. According to Bungie, the more Feats that are active during a run, the better the chance of earning high-tiered rewards.

It’s worth noting that Feats bump up a raid’s difficulty, so you won’t be able to just rush on in and clear, expecting the best loot without a challenge.