Viral Destiny 2 TikTok shows off insane Hawkmoon 100k+ damage exploit

In a game like Destiny, every point of damage counts when trying to take down a boss, or even another player in Crucible. This viral TikTok goes above and beyond, showing how to do 100,000-plus damage with one of the game’s newest Hand Cannons.

Destiny 2 has just begun Season 15, and many players have found themselves flocking back to the game in anticipation of the new expansion, Witch Queen, set to debut in early 2022.

These returning players are going to need all the help they can get to clear the game’s strikes and raids, and to find success in the crucible.

One TikTok user may have found the key to unlocking that damage with a creative exploit featuring a Hand Cannon, a weapon mod, and a… Ghost?

Hawkmoon Damage Exploit.

The TikTok account criticalcasual makes tons of videos related to Destiny 2, helping players with builds, synergies, and even the occasional damage exploit tech as we have here.

This tech involves players using Hawkmoon and a weapon mod called “Hand Cannon Holster,” which reloads Hand Cannons gradually.

This allows for players to use a tricky exploit that keeps the gun’s perk, Paracausal Shot, active: “Final blows and precision hits with Hawkmoon grant stacks of Paracausal Charge. The final round in the magazine deals bonus damage based on the number of stacks. Stowing Hawkmoon on the final round removes this bonus.”

Simply accumulate the max (7) amount of stacks on Paracausal Shot, pull out your ghost as the video above illustrates, wait for Hand Cannon Holster to reload a bullet in the chamber, and fire away with consistent 100,000-plus damage shots. These can be used in both PvE and PvP, which should be especially devastating for boss fights and Crucible, giving players that are on a roll extreme lethality.

Expect this to potentially get adjusted soon, so get out there and soak up the max damage exploit with Hawkmoon while it lasts. And, if you don’t yet have Hawkmoon, here is a quick guide on how to get it, along with some of Destiny 2’s other top weapons.