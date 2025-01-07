Underused Destiny 2 Titan Exotic propels Slayer’s Fang from busted to godlike

Just as Episode Echoes did with Encore and Choir of One, Revenant Act 3 introduces an Exotic set to singlehandedly shake up Destiny 2’s sandbox.

Obtained from Kell’s Fall, Slayer’s Fang is an Exotic Shotgun with several unique properties, including the ability to grant the user Truesight and Weaken any enemies its shattering projectiles hit.

As standard, a handful of different Catalysts can be unlocked via repeat playthroughs of Kell’s Fall to bolster its potency further, but Titans can make the most out of its perks by pairing the boomstick with an oft-forgotten Exotic, No Backup Plans.

Interested in becoming a one-person army with more survivability than even the best Warlock builds? See below for how the synergy works.

Slayer’s Fang & No Backup Plans – A match made in heaven

For a quick refresher, here’s everything you need to know about Slayer’s Fang:

Archetype: Void Shotgun

Void Shotgun Exotic Perks: Nightsworn Sight, Heart Piercer Nightsworn Sight: Defeating targets grants Truesight, ammo conservation, and Weaken. Heart Piercer: Rounds from this weapon shatter into submunitions on impact. Strong against [Disruption] Overload Champions.

Nightsworn Sight, Heart Piercer Catalyst: Repulsor Brace, Stats for All, Cascade Point, or Loose Change

Repulsor Brace, Stats for All, Cascade Point, or Loose Change Nightsworn Sight: Defeating targets grants Truesight, ammo conservation, and Weaken.

The key takeaways here are Weaken and Repulsor Brace. Thanks to the former being baked in, the latter, when unlocked, will allow Slayer’s Fang to trigger its effect of granting an overshield after defeating any Void-debuffed target.

While No Backup Plans’ Force Multiplier intrinsic does much the same, the two sadly don’t stack to increase the size of the shield. However, it does broaden the parameters of obtaining the overshield, increasing uptime on the shoulder armor’s secondary benefit, a 35% damage increase for Shotguns and faster reload speed.

It’s worth noting that while No Backup Plans requires the user to have a Void subclass equipped for the overshield, Slayer’s Fang can trigger this by itself, essentially granting a reliable means of gaining the damage buff with any subclass equipped, including Prismatic.

