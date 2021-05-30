Ultimate Destiny 2 Expunge guide: How to unlock, best Gauntlet upgrades, more - Dexerto

In addition to its Vex-themed Override activity, Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer has brought players a new weekly mission: Expunge. Here’s everything you need to know about the activity and the best strategies for completing it.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Splicer, has graced players with meaningful story developments and powerful new guns to chase. In addition, the season introduced a pair of new activities: first Override, and now Expunge.

Kicking off the second week of the season, players jumped into the new Expunge mission with high expectations after last season’s weekly Presage mission was a smash hit.

While Expunge doesn’t follow the horror-story style that awed players during their Presage runs, the activity offers some extremely impressive Vex-themed visuals and mechanics to conquer. Here’s everything you need to know about Season of the Splicer’s Expunge mission.

How to unlock Destiny 2’s Expunge mission

Before jumping into Expunge, you’ll need to make sure it’s been unlocked, and in order to do that, you need to be totally caught up on the seasonal questline involving Mithrax and his Path of the Splicer quests.

If you’ve been keeping up with each new quest step as it’s been unlocked, you should already have the Expunge mission available. If not, you’ll need to work your way through those quests and reach the Path of the Splicer III step.

After starting Path of the Splicer III, Mithrax will send you over to the Tangled Shore to complete its Override encounter. As usual, make sure you have some Key Codes with you before entering the mission, as you’ll need at least one to unlock a special chest at the end of your run.

Once you’ve completed that Override mission, there will be a Conflux Chest located nearby the standard, post-boss loot container. Make sure you interact with the Conflux Chest to get the ‘Message received’ quest step, and then talk to Mithrax once more to unlock Expunge.

Destiny 2’s Expunge weekly mission explained

Expunge is Season of the Splicer’s weekly mission, and many players might be expecting something similar to last season’s Presage pinnacle missions. However, while Expunge is something you’ll want to complete each week, it’s a bit different from what players experienced last season.

You’ll still be required to complete activities similar to other weekly missions — platforming, unlocking secrets and puzzles, and dealing with enemies. It also seems Bungie has multiple variations of the mission in store, so you can expect to be tackling different areas, objectives, and enemies as the season progresses.

The recommended power level for Expunge is 1290, and for most players, this should be easy enough to reach. In the first Expunge mission, you’ll also be dealing with Barrier Champions, so make sure to bring some weapons equipped with anti-barrier mods to counter these enemies.

Expunge will have you diving back into the Vex network, and while the mission isn’t tied to a new seasonal exotic (at least, not that we know of), and is more in-line with the Interference missions from Season of Arrivals, it’s definitely something you’ll want to knock out each week — and here’s exactly how to do it.

How to complete Expunge: Labyrinth in Destiny 2

First things first, you’ll need to launch the mission: open up the Tangled Shore, select Expunge: Labyrinth, and you’ll be transported into the Vex network in no time. After loading in, you’ll be assigned the objective ‘Breach the Nexus’, and you can now head into the network and follow your objective marker.

The Vex maze will shift and change as you make your way through, opening up new areas as you go. Keep a close eye out for any new passageways that appear (as you’ll often seem stuck but might have missed a new route that opened up) and follow the path as it’s revealed.

After you’ve made a bit of headway, Mithrax will contact you with a warning: the Vex are attempting to purge you from the network. You’ll hear an ominous noise, and a bright Vex grid will appear back from where you came. You’ll now need to outrun the purge, as if it reaches you, you’ll be eliminated.

Keep pushing forward as quickly as you can, and you’ll eventually reach a small Vex portal that will teleport you to a new platforming section. Look out for any Vex constructs you can shoot to unlock the path, and carefully make your way across these platforms to proceed.

The next curveball will appear after defeating an enemy that drops a Data Spike. Pick up this glowing Vex orb, and carry it with you until you reach a terminal and are prompted to deposit the data, which will then allow you to continue.

Whenever you see red Vex grids appear, make sure to destroy them to clear out your path. You’ll also occasionally be trapped inside Vex barriers, which you’ll need to destroy in order to keep moving (similar to the detain mechanic from Vault of Glass).

Eventually, you’ll reach an arena where Fantis, the Oppressive Mind, will appear and attack you. After damaging Fantis, the Vex will become shielded and immune to your attacks. Seek out and defeat two enemies that will drop Data Spikes, which you’ll then need to slot into the appropriate terminals to bring down the shield.

Once the Oppressive Mind is vulnerable again, hit the Vex with everything you’ve got. Defeating him will reward some loot, seasonal currency, and complete the Expunge: Labyrinth mission.

Best Splicer Gauntlet upgrades for Destiny 2’s Expunge mission

Your exact experience during the mission will also depend on the Splicer Gauntlet upgrades you’ve unlocked. While having as many upgrades as possible will certainly help in general, there are several specific unlocks that will make your Expunge runs much easier.

When you first pick up Path of the Splicer III, you’ll be granted the Codebreaker upgrade, allowing you to exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex network to gain deeper access. This will help you move through the Expunge missions more easily.

In addition, you’ll want to unlock any other upgrades that make your path through the activity easier. Codestrider will provide additional platforms and shortcuts for you to take advantage of, while Deletion Exclusion will reduce damage from Vex defenses while inside the network.

Wirewalker can help reveal other paths through the mission that serve as shortcuts. Making sure you’ve unlocked anything that helps to shorten the time between jumping into Expunge and defeating the final boss are well worth taking.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get started with Expunge, making your way through the Labyrinth, and the best Gauntlet upgrades to help cut down your run times. Make sure to check back for additional tips and tricks as more Expunge missions are unlocked.