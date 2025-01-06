Top Destiny 2 raider insists Destiny 3 critics are “fighting to destroy” the franchise

Destiny 2 content creator Gladd accused fans of the series opposing a sequel as directly hampering “a fresh start” for Bungie’s ailing looter shooter.

In a January 5 post on X/Twitter, Gladd, a top raider in the community with multiple world-first clears under his belt as part of Clan Redeem, addressed a common rebuttal – that a Destiny 3 would drive away long-time players not interested in starting over from scratch.

“The group of folks who say: ‘I won’t play a new Destiny game if I lose all my gear and have to start over fresh’ – You’re fighting to destroy the brightest light the franchise has a dream of – a fresh start,” he said.

Sceptical of the view, Gladd continued, “F**king bulls**t. You’ll drop D2 in a heartbeat.”

Despite recording massive player numbers with the release of acclaimed expansion The Final Shape in June 2024, Destiny 2’s population has sharply declined with subsequent updates, namely Episodes Echoes & Revenant.

The tepid reception to both combined with mass layoffs at Bungie, increased prevalence of technical issues, and a stale gameplay loop has resulted in many considering Destiny 3 to be the only way to reverse the series’ fortunes.

Using NetEase Games’ spin-off mobile title, Destiny Rising, as an example, Gladd further claimed, “The community wants NEW S**T. Now imagine if Destiny Rising was a full main game console/PC launch, with all resources thrown at it. I dunno… call it Destiny 3?”

This is all under the assumption that if a third entry were to ever materialize, Guardians would be forced to ditch all of their hard-earned gear as they were with the jump between Destiny 1 and its successor.

Either way, the chances of Destiny 3 happening anytime soon are slim to none. By all accounts, a threequel isn’t in production and won’t be anytime soon. According to comments made by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier back in August 2024, “Destiny 3 was not canceled because it was never in development.”