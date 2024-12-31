This legacy Destiny 2 weapon has had a surprise resurgence in Episode Revenant

With Heavy Grenade Launchers being so powerful in the current PvE meta, some of the older weapons from Destiny 2’s massive arsenal have reemerged as surprisingly popular options.

You have probably already gathered that the likes of Edge Transit, VS Chill Inhibitor, and Wicked Sister are all excellent weapons, but the resurgence of Cry Mutiny was something nobody would have predicted.

Cry Mutiny is a Solar Heavy Grenade Launcher that was released way back in Season 18 – well over two years ago. Despite this, it has been fairly popular in Episode Revenant, ranking within the top 40 legendary weapons by usage rate, according to DestinyTracker.

With a 0.34% usage rate, it places ahead of several top-tier weapons, including Ros Arago IV, Hammerhead, and even Still Hunt. That’s seriously impressive for such an old weapon, but why are so many players using it?

Cry Mutiny god roll – Meta Analysis

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Volatile Launch Magazine: Mini Frags

Mini Frags Perk 1: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Masterwork: Blast Radius

There are two big reasons why Cry Mutiny has proven so popular this season. First and foremost is its accessibility, as quite literally anybody can obtain this weapon by simply purchasing it from the Exotic Archive for 75,000 Glimmer. There are no added requirements beyond this, making it one of the easiest Heavy GLs to get.

This is important because Heavy Grenade Launchers are currently the best DPS weapons in Destiny 2. For New Lights and returning players wanting to get their hands on a strong gun as soon as possible, Cry Mutiny offers a quick and easy option.

The other reason is that Cry Mutiny has very little competition. If you want a Solar Heavy GL, the only other options are Canis Major and Marsilion-C. Neither of these are massive upgrades to Cry Mutiny yet require much more effort to farm, being exclusive to Dares of Eternity and Banshee-44’s Focused Decoding, respectively.

For most players, it isn’t worth the hours and hours required to farm god rolls for either of these weapons when you can get Cry Mutiny in a matter of minutes.

Sure, Cry Mutiny isn’t meta-defining by any means, but it is still a solid option that excels whenever a Solar Surge is active. Until Bungie releases a better alternative in the future, this legacy weapon is still the best option to fill this role.

