This Destiny 2 Exotic is so good Bungie got too scared to buff it

Initially released back in Season 22, Ex Diris is a Hive-themed weapon in Destiny 2 that failed to impress, with it being far from one of the best Exotics at the time.

When Revenant came around, Bungie took the opportunity to address this by giving Ex Diris several buffs. These included reduced recoil, more reserve ammo, increased moth spawns, and a faster projectile velocity, with these combining to make the overlooked Exotic much more powerful.

However, it was also supposed to receive a 33% damage buff that never went live. Bungie later stated in a TWID that this was because Ex Diris was “overperforming across numerous activities,” and it turns out they were right.

Ex Diris is now one of the most versatile Exotic weapons

Dexerto

The buffs given to Ex Diris have transformed it from a niche Exotic to one of the most versatile in the sandbox. Most notably, the increased moth spawns have allowed it to be much more than just a solid DPS weapon.

It can now produce a moth every three seconds, down from four, after each final blow. These moths seek out nearby combatants and then explode, wiping out waves of enemies with ease.

The reduced recoil and improved projectile velocity have also made it easier to use as an all-purpose weapon. Ex Diris used to be frustrating to fire, as hitting smaller enemies was too difficult. That’s not a concern anymore, with these buffs allowing it to be an effective medium-range weapon.

This is all in addition to Ex Diris’ fantastic damage output, which was already among the best of any Special weapon. It even outperforms the likes of Choir of One and Telesto, especially against larger bosses where landing shots isn’t a problem.

Best Ex Diris builds for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock

Dexerto

To get the most out of Ex Diris, you’ll want to partner it with one of three Exotic armor pieces: Blastwave Striders, Mothkeeper’s Wraps, or Fallen Sunstar.

For Hunter mains, Mothkeeper’s Wraps is an obvious pairing, as both the armor and Ex Diris produce deadly moths. While Ex Diris creates them after final blows, Mothkeeper’s Wraps does the same whenever you throw a grenade. This combination allows for the creation of endless moths and some of the most impressive add-clear possible on Hunter.

If you prefer playing Titan, Blastwave Striders reduce self-damage taken when firing Ex Diris. This allows you to use it as a close-range weapon and deal as much damage as possible without having to worry about blowing yourself up. Unfortunately, this Exotic pairs best with Stasis builds, and Ex Diris is much better when used with an Arc build, so it’s viable but not exactly a perfect fit.

Using Fallen Sunstar on Warlock makes more sense, with this meta Exotic providing you and your teammates endless ability energy via Ionic Traces. These can be created with Ex Diris by getting Arc weapon final blows (Spark of Discharge) or blinding enemies with moths (Electrostatic Mind). Either way, it’s an easy process that will keep your abilities off cooldown.

