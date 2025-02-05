These forgotten Destiny 2 Exotics now make you unkillable after Episode Heresy buffs

The Exotic Glaives in Destiny 2 have historically been weak weapons that were difficult to use at the best of times and certainly never justified being exclusive to a specific class.

To be fair, Edge of Concurrence – the Hunter Glaive – was pretty good, but both Edge of Action and Edge of Intent were among the worst Exotics in the sandbox. That is until Episode Heresy, with the latest buffs giving both of these weapons a massive overhaul.

Following the changes, both Edge of Action and Edge of Intent now use a charge system that requires six charges to activate their special ability. These charges can be gotten by either firing or meleeing with the Glaive, with each hit granting one charge.

After reaching six charges, you can unleash a special attack that either spawns a Remote Shield with Edge of Action or a Restorative Turret with Edge of Intent. Both of these are incredibly powerful, with the former granting you a constant Void Overshield and the latter granting constant Restoration.

By juggling these buffs and making sure you have either a shield or turret down at all times, it becomes nearly impossible to die in the majority of activities. You can quite literally face-tank bosses with the right setup, whacking them in melee distance to build up more charge and keep the buffs active.

Even better, both of these Glaives have been given their subclasses’ strongest perks. That means you can enjoy using the newly buffed Destabilizing Rounds on Edge of Action and Incandescent on Edge of Intent, making these serviceable add-clear weapons for what they are.

Why didn’t Edge of Concurrence get buffed?

Technically speaking, Edge of Concurrence did receive a minor buff, as it gained Jolting Feedback as an additional perk. This lets it Jolt enemy combatants a little easier without having to rely on its special ability.

Dexerto All three Exotic Glaives can be used on any class as of Episode Heresy.

However, Jolt is not difficult to inflict these days, and unlike its counterparts, Edge of Concurrence offers very little utility. It is essentially just an electric stick that Jolts enemies and is good for add clear, especially in enemy-dense activities like Onslaught.

While it was undoubtedly the best of the three Glaives prior to Episode Heresy, it’s arguably the worst of the three after the update. The others now offer comparable add clear but with far superior utility, leaving Hunter mains in a tough spot.

On the bright side, you can actually use all three Glaives right now on any class. This is potentially a bug that will be later fixed, but it’s also possible that Bungie has removed this limitation at long last. Let’s hope it’s the latter because class-locked weapons just aren’t a good idea.

These aren’t the only Exotic Weapons shaking up the meta, with No Land Beyond being leaked for a return later this episode, bringing back one of the most iconic guns from the original Destiny.