Starfield player perfectly recreates Destiny’s Cabal Harvester

A Starfield player has managed to perfectly recreate the iconic Cabal Harvester from the Destiny series.

The ship-building element of Starfield was a feature that immediately drew the attention of the community at large. Since its launch back in September, players have been sharing their creations online.

Ranging from a recreation of the Titanic to an actual hamburger complete with condiments, very little is off-limits. With the game’s story and side quests now over for many, the ship customization and base-building elements are the main features keeping people in-game.

Article continues after ad

Now, one player has recreated one of the most recognizable ships from one of the most venerated sci-fi series in gaming.

Article continues after ad

The Cabal Harvester finally flies in the Starfield universe

Redditor SundaeSplit shared his rendition of the spectacular Cabal Harvester on the StarfieldShips subreddit, with fans quick to laud its accuracy to the original.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Impressively, the ship is built in the vanilla version of the game though the author does make use of small existing glitches to place and overlap parts. The instantly recognizable thrusters are also present alongside the striking red coloration.

Article continues after ad

Cabal Harvester from Destiny.

by by u/SundaeSplit in StarfieldShips Other users were quick to compliment SundaeSplit on his creation. One player commented: “Now this is incredible. Probably one of the best recreations from another universe I’ve seen so far.” Others were quick to agree, with another saying “This is amazing. You perfectly captured the look.”

The lack of interior customization options in the game has left features like the cockpit at the mercy of the developer. Despite that, much of the design inside the ship turned out coincidentally well when the exterior was completed.

Article continues after ad

The game is now more than a month old and Starfield ships are becoming notably more extravagant. With plenty more franchises to explore, it’s exciting to see what the community will produce next.