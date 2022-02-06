Shroud explains why he doesn’t stream Destiny 2

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek explained why he doesn’t stream Destiny 2, citing the developer’s rules on streaming the FPS.

Shroud is known for streaming tons of different first-person-shooter titles on his Twitch channel like Escape from Tarkov, Apex Legends, Valorant, and more.

Being a former pro-CS:GO player, he’s built an esports and entertainment career off of his skills in shooting games.

However, there is one FPS title he hasn’t streamed – Destiny 2 – and his fans were curious why.

Shroud reveals why he’s not streaming Destiny 2

The Canadian streamer was live on February 5 when he explained why he doesn’t stream the Bungie title.

“Because of their [Bungie] restrictions of how you can capture Destiny 2 on stream, I didn’t play it,” he said. “I was going to, it looked like a lot of fun, my friends were playing it and I wanted to grind with them.”

He continued, “But as soon as I found out that I couldn’t capture the game on stream, I Alt-F4’ed and uninstalled it instantly.”

Destiny 2 made headlines when it launched back in 2017 as developer Bungie set restrictions on streaming the game by blocking capture programs in an attempt to curtail cheating.

Shroud went on to say that since he couldn’t stream it through OBS, he could’ve Display Captured it but the stream would’ve been “laggy”, making it unfun for both himself and his viewership.

Unfortunately, this made it quite unappealing to shroud to give Destiny 2 a chance as he wouldn’t be able to broadcast it to his massive audience.