Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges: Week 1 Challenges Revealed

Destiny 2’s new Weekly Challenges are here – here’s how to earn plenty of Bright Dust and XP in Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Lost, brings back the weekly challenges that players have come to expect from Bungie’s MMO/loot-shooter hybrid.

These offer a great opportunity to level up your season pass, earning sizeable amounts of XP for each one completed. Another benefit is Bright Dust, Bungie’s free-to-earn currency that allows players to buy a selection of rotating premium items including Armor Ornaments, emotes, and weapon customisation options.

Throughout each season, players can expect ten weeks of challenges. Some are simple, like completing a series of Strikes or Crucible matches, while others ramp up to completing the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty or winning matches in Trials of Osiris.

New challenges go live at the weekly reset, and we’ve rounded up all of the ones you’ll find in Season of the Lost so far below.

Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges – Week 1