Scorned Destiny 2 Exotic is Episode Heresy’s undisputed DPS king

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy’s truckload of new weapons and balance changes added on February 4 triggered a colossal shift in the looter shooter’s meta, including restoring the glory of an ignored Exotic.

Added way back in 2018’s Forsaken expansion, The Queenbreaker has been the victim of gradual power creep ever since, losing more relevance with each subsequent update.

The Arc-element Linear Fusion Rifle once terrorized Gambit and other areas of the sandbox and now, it’s back as one of the current meta’s strongest DPS options thanks to a complete rework and new Catalyst.

Article continues after ad

The Queenbreaker Episode Heresy buffs – Meta Analysis

Here’s the buffs Queenbreaker received in Heresy, per Destiny 2’s 8.2.0 patch notes:

The Queenbreaker Can now swap between its two scopes using special reload that also alters the weapon’s firing behavior: Marksman Sights fires a single-shot bolt that chains to nearby targets and blinds them on hit. Combat Sights fires a three-round burst that decreases charge time even further on sustained damage. While the scopes can be swapped between at any time, selecting the scope node in the inspection screen lets players choose which scope they want equipped by default when spawning in. Increased the search range of the chain projectiles from eight meters to ten meters.



The Queenbreaker was reworked in Episode Heresy and received a game-changing Catalyst.

Now boasting the built-in ability to Blind foes and chain lightning to opponents nearby, Queenbreaker’s Marksman Sights mode, which delivers a single high-power shot, dishes out potent single-target DPS with respectable AoE, bolstered even further with the return of an ultra-powerful seasonal Artifact perk.

Article continues after ad

For a refresher on what Particle Reconstruction does, see below.

Particle Reconstruction: Dealing sustained damage with Fusion Rifles or Linear Fusion Rifles partially refills the magazine from reserves and grants them bonus damage for a short duration against that target.

Article continues after ad

It’s a huge buff in its own right, but throw in Queenbreaker’s new Catalyst and you’ve got yourself a Linear Fusion that never has to be manually reloaded.

How to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst

The Queenbreaker’s Catalyst can be obtained as a random drop from Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard activities. While there’s no direct means of increasing the drop rate, the Catalyst is an end-of-activity reward, meaning the most efficient means of hunting it will be to play fast activities such as Crucible Matches.

Article continues after ad

Queenbreaker’s Catalyst is obtained as a random drop from ritual activities.

Once you’ve got it, you’ll need to get 400 kills to complete the Catalyst and unlock its perk, Rewind Rounds, which does the following:

Rewind Rounds: When this weapon’s magazine is empty, it refills from reserves based on the number of hits.

Article continues after ad

For more Destiny 2 content, check out every new weapon added in Episode Heresy and the entire loot table for the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon.