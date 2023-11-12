Returning Destiny 2 player slams the state of current revenue model

A returning Destiny 2 player has taken to social media to condemn the current state of the game’s revenue model after finding much of the content closed off.

Over time, buying content and expansions for Destiny 2 has become an increasingly confusing prospect. Between the four non-vaulted expansions, the 30th Anniversary content and dungeon passes, accessing everything the game offers is an expensive prospect for many.

This is particularly true for returning players who may not have bought the content when it was current and don’t have the opportunity to spread their costs over time. This, in turn, means that lapsed players may find themselves unable to enjoy the bulk of the content with their fellow Guardians without a significant outlay.

Now, one lapsed player has expressed their dismay at the cost of getting back into the game with all of the content available.

Destiny player gives up when discovering cost of extra content

In a post on Reddit, the returning player shared their experience after returning to the game following some time away. After completing the legendary difficulty Lightfall campaign, he began to look for other areas to earn new gear.

After discovering their planned dungeon was locked behind the cost of a Dungeon Key, they then attempted to open further content locked behind the 30th Anniversary collection. After discovering the $30 price tag, they gave up and closed the game.

Many quickly agreed with the sentiments posted, with one saying: “This is probably part of the reason Lightfall failed to retain so many players (besides quality reasons, that too ofc). I’m willing to bet plenty hopped on to try it out after marketing hype/with friends, went to play the rest of the game and realized how much more they’d have to pay.”

Another wanted to emphasize how this issue inordinately affects new players, saying: “I think your comment about confusion of what to buy is valid. Also, while I don’t mind paying for content or think it’s scummy to charge for content, I think the price for a new player to get current in the game is a bit steep.”

There were some constructive suggestions on how Bungie could deal with the issue, with some suggesting they remove outright purchases entirely: “Maybe they need to change to a subscription model, you get all new and past content as long as you have a subscription. This would remove the large upfront cost for new players. Make the yearly cost the same as if you purchased the expansion plus all seasons.”

Whatever does happen in the future for Destiny 2, there is little doubt that the current state of the revenue model is clunky and confusing. Whether this will change by the time The Final Shape arrives remains unclear, but players feel Bungie has a lot of work to get the game into the right shape before it does.

