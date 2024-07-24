Reprised Destiny 2 Shotgun’s incredible perk pool makes it must-have PvE powerhouse

Destiny 2‘s current sandbox has myriad top-tier weapons vying for Guardians’ attention and Episode: Echoes Act 2 is adding yet another to the pile.

Originally introduced with Shadowkeep‘s Season of Dawn in 2019, players had to wave goodbye to the Shotgun not long after, when Bungie sunset a large portion of the game’s weapon pool.

Now, though, Saint-14’s iconic boomstick is returning with a refreshed perk pool perfect for melee builds.

Before we get to the topic of which rolls you’ll want to be on the lookout for, it’s worth noting that Perfect Paradox, like other Season of Dawn weapons reprised in Echoes, won’t be craftable. That means you’ll be at the mercy of RNG if you want to get your hands on the coveted God roll.

Best Perfect Paradox roll for PvE

The best perks for Perfect Paradox in PvE are:

Barrel: Barrel Shroud or Smallbore

Barrel Shroud or Smallbore Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Dual Loader or Pugilist

Dual Loader or Pugilist Perk 2: Trench Barrel, Swashbuckler, or One-Two Punch

Trench Barrel, Swashbuckler, or One-Two Punch Masterwork: Reload Speed or Handling

The lack of definitive options for perk columns speaks to Perfect Paradox’s incredible flexibility. While Bungie clearly intended for the Shotgun to be a powerful accompaniment for melee builds, it’s down to Guardians’ discretion to tailor the gun to their liking.

Barrel Shroud and Smallbore provide a bump to Stability/Handling and Stability/Range, respectively, while Tactical Mag boasts the best bang for your buck with increased magazine size and modest stat increases.

Where choices get tricky are the primary perks. Dual Loader, having been buffed in The Final Shape, pairs well with Trench Barrel, while Pugilist promises better synergy with Swashbuckler or One-Two Punch.

As a bonus, guaranteed Origin Trait, Cast No Shadows, compliments both choices, automatically reloading 20% of the weapon’s magazine from reserves after dealing melee damage.

Best of all, as a Kinetic weapon, Perfect Paradox will be pairable with Act 2’s Corrasion. Close-quarters combat lovers rejoice.