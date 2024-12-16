Reprised Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle is the Dawning 2024’s best weapon by far

Of the six Destiny 2 weapons added in The Dawning 2024, Stay Frosty is the most desirable of all, beating out even Mistral Lift. Regardless of whether you play PvE or PvP, it has a stacked perk pool with two mouthwatering god rolls up for grabs.

In PvP, Lightweight Pulse Rifles like Stay Frosty have a competitive TTK and offer a balance of handling and range. This makes them a more aggressive alternative to a traditionally slower-paced weapon type. When hunting down a PvP god roll, you’ll want Lone Wolf and Kill Clip, with the latter reducing Stay Frosty’s time to kill to just 530 ms.

However, it’s in PvE where this gun truly shines. After all, this archetype is among the best DPS options for primary weapons. It also features on Revenant’s artifact, granting a 25% damage buff, as well as the ability to stun Unstoppable Champions. With the right perks, Stay Frosty is a top-tier option, and this is the god roll you’ll want to farm before The Dawning ends on December 31, 2024.

Stay Frosty god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Rimestealer

Rimestealer Perk 2: Headstone

Headstone Masterwork: Stability

With Episode Revenant being Stasis-focused, any weapon that can roll both Rimestealer and Headstone together is going to be incredible, and Stay Frosty is no exception.

Headstone has been a strong option for some time, with this perk spawning in a Stasis Crystal after every precision final blow. These crystals can be destroyed to deal shatter damage and clear adds with ease while also triggering powerful fragments like Whisper of Shards.

This meta perk was elevated further with the addition of Rimestealer this season. After shattering a Stasis Crystal, Rimestealer grants stacks of Frost Armor that make you more durable. At max stacks, you take 22.5% less damage, giving Stay Frosty invaluable utility that is especially impactful in high-end content.

If you are interested, Stay Frosty can be farmed by speaking to Eva Levante in The Tower and focusing it for x1 A Gift in Return and x25 Dawning Spirit each. Just be sure to unlock both the Perky Presents and Perkier Presents upgrades first, as these let you roll multiple perks in each column.

To get all of the resources required for this, you’ll want to use the best Dawning Essence farm and take advantage of this simple trick that drastically increases your Dawning Spirit gains. By utilizing these strategies, you’ll have your Stay Frosty god roll in no time.