Reissued Destiny 2 Sidearm is the primary weapon all Titan mains need

With Destiny 2 players so heavily focused on The Call, another Strand Sidearm has gone largely overlooked, despite its incredible synergy with Titan builds making it a must-have.

Episode: Echoes introduced a range of new, powerful weapons like Timeworn Wayfarer and the reprised Line in the Sand. However, it’s a different reissued weapon that is well worth farming, with Breachlight being a top-tier option that all Titan mains need.

The Strand Sidearm has fantastic synergy with meta Titan builds, most notably Strand builds that utilize Banner of War. This is thanks to the incredible perk combination of Pugilist and Swashbuckler, which work in unison to make Breachlight incredibly powerful.

Article continues after ad

Pugilist causes Final Blows with Beachlight to generate Melee Ability Energy, while Swashbuckler provides a stacking damage buff after any kill. What makes Swashbuckler particularly strong is that any Melee Kill will instantly grant five stacks, providing a massive 33% damage boost. This damage perk can even be enhanced, extending its duration from 4.5 seconds to 6.5 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the Breachlight god roll you’ll want to farm:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Column Three: Pugilist

Column Four: Swashbuckler

Origin Trait: Cast No Shadows

Bungie

To best use this perk combo, Titan mains should open up with a devastating Melee attack to trigger Swashbuckler, then use the damage-boosted Breachlight to chain together final blows to activate Pugilist, and quickly get their Melee ability back.

Article continues after ad

Repeat this gameplay loop while making the most of Melee-oriented Aspects and Fragments like Banner of War, Facet of Blessing, and Consecration depending on your chosen subclass. After all, Breachlight is an extremely versatile weapon that can work with a wide range of meta Titan builds.

As an additional bonus, Breachlight’s Origin Trait is Cast No Shadows, which improves weapon handling and reloads ammo from reserves after dealing melee damage. This Origin Trait minimizes how often you’ll have to reload, keeping the gameplay loop nice and smooth.

Breachlight can be earned as a drop from seasonal activities like Breach Executable and Enigma Protocol. Alternatively, the Strand Sidearm can be focused in the H.E.L.M by speaking to Failsafe V1.0 at the cost of x4 Echo Engrams and x3,000 Glimmer each.

Article continues after ad