With Iron Banner leaving rotation on July 16, you won’t want to miss out on a reissued Hand Cannon, which is one of the best Destiny 2 PvP weapons.

Iron Banner returned on July 2, bringing with it several new weapons and other returning favorites for Guardians to farm. One of these is Crimil’s Dagger, an Aggressive Frame Hand Cannon that was reissued for the first time since Season 5.

Crimil’s Dagger is a great gun that can hold its own against the very best the Crucible has to offer. Even when compared to other meta 120 RPM Hand Cannons like Igneous Hammer and Round Robin, the newcomer stands strong, offering a comparably impressive perk pool.

Article continues after ad

Though the best god roll for Crimil’s Dagger is debatable, these are the perks that provide the most value:

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Column Three: Outlaw/Enlightened Action

Column Four: Precision Instrument

Dexerto Crimil’s Dagger can be focused at Lord Saladin in The Tower.

In Column Three, both Outlaw and Enlightened Action are meta options that greatly increase reload speed. While the former requires a precision kill to activate, the latter only requires you to deal damage, but this comes at the cost of the boost being less substantial.

Article continues after ad

As for Column Four, Precision Instrument is phenomenal on Aggressive Frame Hand Cannons, as it makes it possible to kill enemies with Tier 10 Resilience with just two headshots and one body shot. Without this perk, three headshots are necessary, which makes Crimil’s Dagger much less forgiving.

Article continues after ad

With this meta weapon having such a wide range of powerful perk combinations, you might be tempted to get multiple rolls and test them all out. Thankfully, farming a Crimil’s Dagger god roll isn’t hard at all. Drops can either be received by playing Iron Banner, or you can focus the Hand Cannon at Lord Saladin in The Tower for x1 Iron Engram and 20,000 Glimmer each.

However, you’ll have to do so before July 16. Once Destiny 2’s weekly reset arrives, Iron Banner will be removed and won’t make a return until the second half of Act 2. On the bright side, Trials of Osiris will be available again, bringing back Destiny’s competitive PvP game mode.

Article continues after ad