Refreshed Destiny 2 Machine Gun finally gives Solar an alternative to Commemoration

Destiny 2’s annual end-of-year event, The Dawning, returned on December 10, bringing with it a stocking stuffed with some of the best weapons a Guardian could hope for.

While 2024’s iteration of the Festive-themed affair got off to a wobbly start due to a handful of bugs, seasonal vendor Eva Levante’s stock of refreshed and new weapons are all outstanding in their own right, including Avalanche.

Like Glacioclasm and Stay Frosty, the Machine Gun returned this year with a new set of perks, sending it to the top of the sandbox to stand alongside all-time greats such as Hammerhead and Commemoration.

To get the most out of the Solar Adaptive heavy, though, there’s a particular roll to be on the lookout for when handing over your hard-earned Dawning Spirit to Eva.

Avalanche god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Subsistence

Subsistence Perk 2: Incandescent

Incandescent Masterwork: Stability

Stability Mod: Backup Mag

While it’s not the only Solar-element Adaptive Machine Gun, Avalanche is infinitely easier to farm than Trials of Osiris’ Unwavering Duty, bypassing the latter’s requirement to engage in competitive PvP, and has access to all of the same incredible perks.

Namely, Subsistence and Incandescent. While the latter isn’t as strong as it was in previous seasons due to no support from Revenant’s Artifact, it remains top of the pack for add-clear. With Machine Guns designed to do exactly that already, the pairing is perfect.

While it doesn’t get access to the Reconstruction + Killing Tally combo that makes Commemoration a beast, Subsistence is a solid alternative, drastically reducing the need to reload. With Accurized Rounds and a Stability Masterwork, Avalanche achieves almost exact symmetry with Deep Stone Crypt’s Machine Gun.

If you’re not interested in the Solar synergy, Target Lock is an excellent alternative to Incandescent and provides a bigger DPS boost (40%) than Killing Tally at maximum stacks.

If you’re sold, check out our guides on how to farm Essence of Dawning fast and take full advantage of this trick to earn more Dawning Spirit to help you get as many rolls as possible before The Dawning ends.