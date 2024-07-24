Rare Destiny 2 shader only 3% have is on sale for Bright Dust

One of Destiny 2’s rarest shaders is currently available in the Bright Dust store, and you can buy it to become one of the very few players to own it.

As always, the weekly reset brought a range of new activities for Guardians to try out. Additionally, the Bright Dust Store was refreshed, introducing a variety of exciting cosmetics for players to purchase using in-game currency.

Included in this week’s Bright Dust Store rotation was Neon Splash, an extremely rare Shader that only 3% of players own, as tracked by Light.gg. The shader can be purchased for 300 Bright Dust in the featured section of the Bright Dust Store.

In reality, its actual scarcity will be even rarer than it first appears, as Light.gg tends to attract a relatively hardcore community. There are certain to be a lot of casual Guardians who don’t interact with the platform and are even less likely to own the shader.

Neon Splash’s rarity has nothing to do with it being difficult to earn or being exclusive to an end-game activity. Instead, the premium shader was previously only available for Silver, meaning you had to spend real money to acquire it.

More specifically, it was available as part of the Divine Devastation Bundle for 1,000 Silver, the equivalent of $9.99 or £8.49. This bundle also contains the ‘Augmented Apotheosis’ weapon ornament for Divinity and the ‘Ether Engine Projection’ ghost projection.

When it was released back in Season 23, Neon Splash was criticized for its preview not accurately depicting its in-game appearance. Despite the shader revamp in The Final Shape, this is largely still true, with some guns looking nothing like what the preview would suggest.

Fortunately, you can preview how the shader looks on your weapons and armor in the Bright Dust Store before purchasing the shader. Simply hover over it in the store and press right-click, Y, or Triangle, depending on what platform you are playing on.