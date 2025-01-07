Puzzling Destiny 2 Rocket Launcher is one of the worst weapons added in years

If anybody tries to convince you that Heretic’s Fervor is a meta weapon, they are lying. In truth, it is one of the worst guns added to Destiny 2’s sandbox in a long time.

Introduced in Revenant Act 3, Heretic’s Fervor is a Stasis Rocket Launcher that has no real reason to exist. The biggest problem is its dire perk pool, which consists of bizarre options like Rimestealer, Lone Wolf, Harmony, and Quickdraw.

Here’s the full perk pool for Heretic’s Fervor:

Perk 1: Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster, Rimestealer, Tracking Module, Lone Wolf, Quickdraw, Slideshot

Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster, Rimestealer, Tracking Module, Lone Wolf, Quickdraw, Slideshot Perk 2: Chill Clip, Explosive Light, Quickdraw, Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, Bipod, Harmony

Even beyond its shocking perk pool, Heretic’s Fervor’s frame doesn’t do it any favors either. Since it uses an Aggressive Frame, this newcomer is going head to head with Cold Comfort, a meta-defining Heavy weapon that rolls Bait & Switch and Envious Assassin.

Dexerto Heretic’s Fervor is a peculiar addition when far superior weapons like Cold Comfort already exist.

You might think it at least serves a niche for New Lights and returning players needing a Stasis Rocket Launcher. However, that’s not true, as Palmyra-B is craftable, easier to get, and has the exact same PvE god roll – Auto Loading-Holster + Explosive Light.

Technically speaking, Heretic’s Fervor’s frame is better for DPS, but the margins are not big enough to justify going out of your way to get one. If you happen to stumble across a god roll, that’s great, but don’t waste your time actively farming for this tragic weapon.

Heretic’s Fervor won’t help the dwindling player count

Bad weapons are nothing new in Destiny 2, but the wider context surrounding Heretic’s Fervor’s arrival runs the risk of upsetting players.

Bungie’s looter shooter is struggling, with its player count hitting lows of just 11,700 on Steam in December and 9,738 in early January. The launch of Revenant Act 3 will boost this somewhat, though it seems unlikely that this update alone will help to recover the game’s long-term health.

SteamDB / Dexerto Destiny 2 recently hit all-time lows in concurrent players on Steam.

The addition of exciting new weapons always lures some people back who are interested in the new content. However, those players aren’t going to boot up Destiny 2 to farm Heretic’s Fervor, and honestly, neither should you.

Thankfully, both the new Exotic Shotgun and Stasis Scout Rifle have more to offer, so it’s not like there’s nothing worth your time. You’ll want to focus on those instead and hope that the next episode has a better Rocket Launcher on offer.