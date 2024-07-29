Overlooked Destiny 2 Hand Cannon is the perfect companion to Still Hunt

An overlooked weapon added in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion has finally gained the recognition it deserves.

Bold Endings, a Heavy Burst archetype similar to Warden’s Law, arrived alongside The Call, Someday, and No Hesitations as a Pale Heart destination weapon.

Due to the popularity and strength of those across PvE and PvP, the Stasis Kinetic took a backseat.

However, unlike its Strike-exclusive sibling, Bold Endings is craftable and has an incredibly versatile pool of perks, making it a solid pick for the current meta, regardless of which side of the sandbox you prefer.

Article continues after ad

For Prismatic Hunters especially, which have their special slot locked down with Still Hunt – still a powerhouse after the nerfs – a Darkness-aligned primary is key to reliably building Transcendence.

Best Bold Endings roll for PvE

Bungie

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Headstone

Headstone Perk 2: Dragonfly

Dragonfly Masterwork: Reload Speed

Owing to its naturally high Range stat and poor Reload Speed, the latter is your best bet for Bold Endings’ Masterwork in PvE.

Headstone and Dragonfly work in tandem; the first to create Stasis crystals on precision kills and the second to cause elemental explosions. As a bonus, Dragonfly’s explosivity can Shatter Headstone-generated crystals by itself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Bold Endings roll for PvP

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Rapid Hit

Rapid Hit Perk 2: Moving Target

Moving Target Masterwork: Reload Speed

The changes here are minor. Reload Speed and Arrowhead remain due to their value in Crucible. Rapid Hit and Moving Target replace Headstone and Dragonfly, respectively, due to the importance of Range and Aim Assist in PvP.

A solid pick for competitive PvP, then, but PvE is where the Hand Cannon truly shines as a must-have for Prismatic builds not running The Call as their special. Dealer’s Choice, Bold Endings’ Origin Trait, grants bonus Super energy on final blows, providing double resource generation alongside Transcendence.

Article continues after ad

For other top meta picks for Destiny 2 during Episode: Echoes, check out our breakdowns of Chattering Bone and Khepri’s Sting.