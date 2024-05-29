New Titan Exotic in Destiny 2: The Final Shape will instantly be meta and destroy Raid bosses

The curtain on Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s suite of Exotic armors has fully lifted, and there’s already a runaway winner as far as the community is concerned.

Hazardous Propulsion, Exotic Chest Armor for Titans, fulfills a brand-new power fantasy. Namely, allowing Guardians who fall under Zavala’s stewardship to turn what’s traditionally a defensive Class Ability into a barrage of explosive ordnance.

Courtesy of YouTuber Fallout Plays’ breakdown, Hazardous Propulsion’s unique perk, Danger Close, is as follows:

“Weapon precision hits or final blows have a chance to load a Kinetic Exodus rocket. Activating your class ability fires loaded Exodus rockets. Damaging targets with Exodus rockets temporarily increases the damage you deal with all other rockets.”

As any Destiny player will know, perk descriptions often omit — usually because screen space is at a premium — crucial information, and the deal is no different here. Hazardous Propulsion sounds good on paper, but it’s even more efficient at melting the Witness’ minions than the text suggests.

In their overview of the armor, Fallout provided some revelations that, assuming they persist to the live game when The Final Shape launches, will push Hazardous Propulsion into the realms of top-tier.

Fundamentally, the catalyst for tipping the scales is Enhanced Rockets. Upon using the Titan Class Ability with all six rockets loaded, a 35% damage buff for all rocket-based damage will trigger and persist for 10 seconds.

Bungie Pairing Hazardous Propulsion with a Rocket Launcher will be ideal

Pairing this buff with a crafted Apex Predator or any other meta Rocket Launcher will allow Titans to dish out hefty DPS swiftly. Exactly what you want during Raid boss encounters, where damage windows are often short, favoring burst damage over sustained fire.

Couple the above with other weapons that fall under the purview of rocket damage and Hazardous Propulsion could become a staple of numerous builds. Fallout mentions that another hands-on participant witnessed the buff affecting Rocket Sidearms.

If the same applies to Mountaintop and Grand Overture, Titans will be eating well when The Final Shape rolls out on June 4.

