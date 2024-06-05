New Destiny 2 subclass isn’t unlocking but Bungie has workaround for Final Shape launch day

The Prismatic subclasses in Destiny 2 aren’t unlocking, so Bungie has issued a workaround in the meantime for The Final Shape’s launch day.

The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2. With an abundance of new content as well as error codes, players from all over the world are keen to dive in and see what Bungie has been cooking.

However, that has quickly come to a halt due to the multitude of server stability issues and error codes that have been plaguing players, even those who have been waiting in queue.

And it appears that even if you manage to get into the game, it isn’t completely free of bugs and glitches either, as Bungie has announced a workaround for an error that is preventing players from collecting their Prismatic subclass.

“Players who completed the Transmigration mission but did not unlock Prismatic will need to replay the mission solo to acquire the new subclass.” the Bungie Help team tweeted out.

The Transmigration mission is supposed to unlock the new Prismatic subclass for Guardians regardless of Fireteam size, but if you’re playing with others, this might not always be the case. In this instance, the devs have recommended that you replay the mission solo to acquire the subclass.

This is likely due to Bungie not being able to issue a hotfix currently, with the dev team so heavily focused on getting players into the game instead of having them be stuck in a queue simulator.

The Transmigration mission will no doubt receive a fix sometime in the near future, especially with the Prismatic subclass being so core to The Final Shape’s gameplay experience, but until that time it’s best to heed Bungie’s warning and run through the mission solo first.