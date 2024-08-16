New Destiny 2 PVP game mode makes franchise history with biggest lobbies yet

There’s a new mode in Destiny 2 that plans on making history by cramming 16 Guardians into a single lobby. Add Sparrows on top of that and you’ve got a genuinely chaotic Crucible.

Destiny 2’s Crucible is known for pitting Guardians against one another in a test of pure skill. Everything is on the table to take down your opponents by whatever means necessary, including weapons, abilities, and supers.

Of course, the Crucible isn’t all about the rough and tough though, with Bungie introducing plenty of “for fun” modes that play more on the goofy side. One such mode is Sparrow Control, which brings the beloved vehicles into the Crucible so you can run over your friends and foes.

Now Bungie is looking to spice up the Crucible again, reintroducing Sparrow Control but with a new twist. This time around, you’ll be playing with 15 other Guardians in the same lobby, guaranteeing chaos will ensue.

Bungie Destiny 2 is reintroducing Sparrow Control to the Crucible with a new twist.

As announced in the August 15 TWID, Bungie is bringing back Sparrow Crucible thanks to the results of a poll at GCX 2024. However, while the mode itself is meant to celebrate the event, Bungie is inviting all players to join in, meaning you could find yourself playing against your favorite content creator on the show floor.

Fitting 16 Guardians into a single lobby is no easy feat, and the developers have explained this is a “highly experimental mode.” As such, things could go south pretty quickly, so the devs will monitor its stability and turn it off if necessary.

The mode had seen iterations beforehand, but nothing quite to this scale before, and adding in Sparrows roaming around the map, you’re bound to see some wild plays from highly skilled Guardians.

While 16-man Sparrow Control is only available for one weekend (August 17-18), the devs are giving you one more chance to give it a go as an experimental mode for two weeks starting on August 27.