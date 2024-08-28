New Destiny 2 Exotic gives Titans the end-game DPS they’ve been craving

Hunters and Warlocks have outperformed Titans since The Final Shape was released, but Destiny 2’s least-used class just got a huge buff in the form of a new Exotic weapon.

Choir of One is a Void Auto Rifle introduced in Echoes Act 3. It is the first-ever Auto Rifle that uses Special ammo, dealing increased damage when aiming down sights and turning into a shotgun when fired from the hip.

It’s this shotgun form that has proven deadly, as Aztecross discovered. Using Choir of One, Actium War Rig, Divinity, and Well of Radiance, the Exotic Auto Rifle dealt 3,393,128 damage in one phase against Phry’zhia, the Insatiable.

Choir of One truly shines when partnered with Actium War Rig. When equipped, the Titan exclusive chest armor passively reloads Auto Rifles, maximizing DPS by reducing how often you have to manually reload.

For comparison, Aztecross also tested Merciless with the same setup, which only dealt 1,682,078 damage. Merciless is considered a good DPS weapon by Special ammo standards, yet Choir of One more than doubled the Fusion Rifle’s output.

The sentiment that the new Exotic is extremely strong was echoed by other prevalent members of the community. Destiny 2 analyst MossyMax claimed Bungie “completely disregarded powercreep” by adding this new weapon, with each shot outputting “90% of Fourth Horseman’s single mag damage, with 3x the reserves and no range falloff.”

It isn’t just boss damage where it excels either. The increased precision damage when aiming down sights allows it to slice through adds with ease. In this form, its DPS is comparable to a Sniper Rifle but is as easy to use as a Rocket Sidearm.

It even gets access to Destabilizing Rounds as one of its three craftable catalysts, in addition to Onslaught and Subsistence. Destabilizing Rounds makes Choir of One perfect for add-clear, causing final blows to turn enemies volatile, triggering a devastating chain of explosions.

You can get your hands on this meta Exotic by completing Encore, a new mission released in Echoes Act 3. However, you’ll need to have completed both Act 1 and Act 2’s seasonal story to access it.