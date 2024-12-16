Neglected Destiny 2 Exotic is the key to infinite Nova Bombs

Destiny 2’s Warlocks have had no shortage of winning builds in Episode Revenant, made possible by a series of buffs to existing Exotics and underperforming Supers.

Long-awaited improvements to Roaming Supers finally made Stormtrance a usable Super when paired with Bad Juju. The latter also shines in this build when paired with an Exotic helmet that many Guardians left to rot in their Vaults after Bungie lowered its power way back in Season of the Drifter.

However, Skull of Dire Ahamkara has bounced back after its rework in Revenant, and it’s part of the key to unlocking infinite Nova Bombs. Here’s how it works.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara build

We’ve already mentioned two of the three components you’ll need to make your Warlock a Nova Bomb-spamming Guardian of mass destruction in Skull of Dire Ahamkara and Bad Juju, but there’s a third, equally important element: Prismatic.

The Final Shape’s Light and Darkness subclass is necessary for Devour via the Feed the Void aspect. Triggered after defeating a target with any ability, the buff is integral to proccing Skull of Dire Ahamkara’s Actual Grandeur perk.

With the helmet equipped, every opponent defeated while Devour is active grants Super energy, including final blows with Nova Bomb itself, with the latter refunding up to half your entire Super bar with enough kills.

Bad Juju, Skull of Dire Ahamkara and Prismatic are the three key components of this build.

This makes for a solid foundation, but the carnage is amped further when Bad Juju is thrown into the mix thanks to the Pulse Rifle’s Exotic perk, String of Curses. Every kill with the buff active grants a small amount of Super energy, keeps Devour active, and stacks with Actual Grandeur to provide a lightning-fast recharge rate for Nova Bomb.

In testing the build in Europa’s Perdition Lost Sector, I was able to consistently charge Nova Bomb before clearing the first room of enemies and immediately get to half-charge in the next room after firing it off.

The only downside is that Super Energy refunded scales with the number of kills and not damage, meaning you’ll find yourself with increased downtime if using Nova Bomb to take down bosses. Throwing on Transcendence-boosting Fragments like Facet of Grace will bolster your neutral game for such situations.

