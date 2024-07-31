Meta Destiny 2 Hand Cannon has double drops and every Hunter needs to farm it

This week’s Nightfall weapon is Warden’s Law, and Hunters won’t want to miss out with the Destiny 2 Hand Cannon being easier to farm this week than ever before.

Anyone familiar with Lucky Pants will know exactly why Warden’s Law is such a big deal. The Kinetic Hand Cannon partners unbelievably well with the popular Exotic, providing the best DPS of any primary weapon in the PvE meta.

It’s always worth pursuing a god roll for Warden’s Law when it’s featured, but this week’s bonuses make doing so a must for those who haven’t gotten it yet.

From July 30 to August 6, before the next Weekly Reset, all Nightfall rewards are doubled, so you’ll earn twice as many Vanguard Engrams, resource drops, and weapons this week for the same amount of work. That bonus also applies to Warden’s Law, making the Hand Cannon’s god roll much easier to farm than normal.

Best Warden’s Law god roll for PvE

As for which perks you’ll want to try and farm, here’s the Warden’s Law god roll for Lucky Pants mains:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Appended Mag/Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s The Charm

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

This combination is perfect as it allows Warden’s Law to fire off an entire magazine without reloading while Lucky Pants’ damage boost is still active, with Illegally Modded Holster lasting 5.5 seconds before going on cooldown.

However, changes to weapon mods in The Final Shape mean Guardians can now justify using Backup Mag, as the once-mandatory Boss Spec has been removed. The magazine capacity boost provided by Backup Mag means Fourth Time’s The Charm isn’t essential anymore, with Enlightened Action also being a good alternative.

Those who are skilled enough to complete GM Nightfalls will want to make that their focus, as Warden’s Law benefits from Adept Mag, which can only be equipped on its Adept variant. The massively boosted magazine size this mod provides isn’t that much more impactful than Backup Mag, but it does make DPS rotations more consistent and less punishing if you miss shots.

The fan-favorite Hand Cannon isn’t the only weapon Hunters will want to farm in Episode: Echoes, with both the Marcato-45 and Chattering Bone proving to be extremely effective options too.