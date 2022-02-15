Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Game Pass? Find out everything that you need to know about the game’s latest expansion’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Scheduled for release on February 22, 2022, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to become the latest expansion in the long line of DLCs available for the game. Since the announcement of the expansion, players have been curious whether The Witch Queen will be available as a part of the Game Pass.

Needless to say, The Witch Queen is going to be one of the biggest expansions and will definitely be a must-play for every Destiny 2 fan. Unfortunately, those who want to enjoy the new content that the upcoming DLC has to offer will have to splurge and purchase a copy for themselves.

Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen coming to Game Pass?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will release for Xbox and PC on February 22, 2022. However, the game won’t be available as a part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription. Those who wish to play Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion will have to purchase it from the Microsoft Store.

That may surprise some Xbox players who enjoyed Beyond Light, the last expansion, through Xbox Game Pass. While Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light were all added to the service, The Witch Queen will not be. Whether that’s a decision by Bungie or their new owners Sony is anyone’s guess, but at least the base game is free-to-play if you’re interested in giving it a try.

The expansion will revolve around Savathun, The Witch Queen, who is also the sister of Oryx. For those who might have forgotten, Oryx was the original antagonist of The Taken King expansion for Destiny in 2015.

