Ignored Destiny 2 Exotic transforms Dawnblade into a superior Song of Flame

Solar Warlock has continued to be one of Destiny 2’s strongest classes despite Episode Revenant placing heavy emphasis on other elements, and one Exotic makes an often-overlooked Super way better.

Dawnblade is Warlocks’ original roaming Solar Super but found itself superseded in The Final Shape by Song of Flame. The latter, already popular for its innate power, is the only Solar Super available to Prismatic Warlock.

Dawnblade, on the other hand, is only available for Solar specifically, but don’t be discouraged by the loss of utility from Prismatic being blocked off. When paired with Dawn Chorus and the right loadout, the power fantasy of becoming an incandescent angel of death remains alive and well.

Dawn Chorus build – Meta analysis

Back in Season of the Deep, Dawn Chorus received a substantial rework that persists in Destiny 2’s Revenant sandbox.

The helmet’s unique perk, Rites of Ember, increases the damage of Dawnblade’s projectiles and inflicts Scorch. As a bonus, all sources of the debuff, including from weapons using the Incandescent perk, deal more damage than usual.

-Rites of Ember gives huge buffs to Dawnblade and Solar Warlock’s neutral game.

Taking all of the above into consideration, your loadout needs to prioritize weapons that inflict Scorch. Your options here for the Special slot are essentially limitless, but your best bets, unsurprisingly, are going to be meta heavyweights like Aberrant Action, BxR-55 Battler, or Zaouli’s Bane.

Sunshot is also another natural choice, but using the Exotic Hand Cannon will lock you out of using the best-in-slot Power weapon for this build – Dragon’s Breath. As the only Exotic that directly inflicts Scorch and therefore benefits from Rites of Ember, the Rocket Launcher provides a massive DPS boost.

The synergy is twofold. Dragon’s Breath’s tick damage will continue to damage foes while you’re in Dawnblade, with both building Scorch stacks in tandem for colossal damage from Ignitions.

Helion is a no-brainer Aspect to produce even more Scorch, while Touch of Flame will bolster the strength of your Healing Grenade. This provides a nice balance of utility and sustain, both of which are extremely important in endgame activities.

For even more utility, be sure to use the Ember of Ashes and Empyrean Fragments. The former will increase the number of Scorch stacks applied to a target, while the latter will extend the duration of Radiant and Restoration, greatly boosting survivability.

To see what Destiny 2 content you’ll be able to use this powerful build in soon enough, check out our breakdown of everything coming in Revenant Act 3 on January 7, 2025.