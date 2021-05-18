How to watch Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid race: Schedule, streams, more - Dexerto

Vault of Glass has returned in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer update and, of course, that means we’ve got another raid race on our hands. Here’s everything you need to know.

When it comes to Destiny’s biggest moments, nothing quite eclipses the hype of a good raid race. Viewership skyrockets on Twitch as hundreds of thousands tune in to see who can topple the latest challenge.

While we don’t have an entirely fresh raid this time around, we’ve still got an exciting day of action ahead. Seven years after the doors first opened on Venus, Vault of Glass is finally back in Destiny 2.

With the returning raid comes some fresh adjustments to keep veteran Guardians on their toes. From when it all kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s what you need to know.

How to watch the Vault of Glass raid race in Destiny 2

The Vault of Glass raid will appear on the Director once again at 10AM PT on Saturday, May 22. Fireteams of six can launch into the activity right away and get to exploring the murky depths of Venus.

If you’re not participating in the day one race, you can watch many of the most popular players figure it all out instead.

From multiple-time race winner Gladd, to original Vault of Glass contender Datto, we’ve embedded some of the biggest names here for you to watch live.

How the Vault of Glass raid race works in Destiny 2

Given this is the first returning raid in Destiny history, it marks new territory when it comes to the prestigious races. Players already know what to expect after seven years with the activity, so how can there be a new race for world’s first?

As it turns out, Bungie is shaking things up in a unique way.

First of all, Contest Mode will be active for the first 24 hours. This brings the activity up a notch as all Guardians are required to meet the 1300 Power requirement before loading in. The first step in the raid race is to clear Vault of Glass with Contest Mode enabled.

Once the first run is out the way, teams will then begin the real part of the race. Returning to the Director, players will be able to select a new Challenge Mode for the raid.

Inside this Challenge Mode is a curated list of Triumphs called ‘Tempo’s Edge.’ The first fireteam to tick off every single Triumph in the new Challenge Mode will be crowned the winners.

There’s no telling just yet what these Triumphs look like. It could have teams approaching each encounter in an entirely different way, or it could simply turn up the difficulty to new extremes. Bungie hasn’t delved into specifics though devs ensured players will need to “adapt” to some of the new differences.

This special assortment of tasks will only be available for the first 24 hours. After that, Tempo’s Edge will disappear from the Triumphs tab and Challenge Mode will be gone. Both are expected to return later in the Season, however.

Even though the raid is familiar, an entirely new set of challenges should lead to a particularly interesting race on day one. Be sure to check back here throughout the day as we update you on who’s leading the pack.