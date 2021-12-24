How to unlock Xenophage: Destiny 2 Exotic Machine Gun guide

This Exotic Machine Gun is a force to be reckoned with, and the process for unlocking it is appropriately challenging. From starting The Journey to taking down Volmar, The Tempted, anyone who wants to unlock the gun will have a much easier time by following along with our guide on how to unlock Xenophage.

Introduced in Shadowkeep, Xenophage remains one of the best DPS options in Destiny 2. With a huge clip and a high damage ceiling, players can really bring the pain to PvE and PvP alike with this monster of a weapon.

The road to unlocking it isn’t a cakewalk though, as The Journey will take players through a number of puzzles and difficult fights before rewarding players with the Exotic of their dreams.

How to unlock Xenophage in Destiny 2

In order to get started on the road to Xenophage, travel to The Moon and head to the area where you meet Eris Morn during her memory quest.

The easiest way to do this is by landing at Sorrow’s Harbor and heading north through the Enduring Abyss. For anyone who doesn’t remember, you’re looking for the pyramid area with the four interactable statues.

When you reach the statues you’ll need to make them all light up at the same time. To make that happen, follow this activation order:

Front Right Back Left Back Right Front Left

Once this is done, a chest will spawn and the first part of Xenophage’s exotic quest, The Emergence, will be awarded to you.

Completing The Journey exotic quest and Lighting The Way

The next step will take you to the Anchor of Light area of The Moon. You’ll have to fight your way through until you find the flame orb in one of the central buildings of the area

Using the orb, you’ll need to light the six lanterns around the area in a specific order. These can be a bit tricky to find, but this is the correct sequence:

In the same room as the orb

On the side of a radio tower on a slope

Inside the smallest yellow building

On top of the radio tower

On a ramp to the North

The roof of the elevated circular building

Once that’s done, take the ball back over where you found it and crash it into the Hive spire to complete the step.

Completing The Moon’s Lost Sectors and collecting Path Fragments

In order to move forward, you’ll need to complete the four Lost Sectors on the moon and solve the puzzle at the end of each one.

Like the lanterns, these rune-based encounters require you to shoot the glyphs on the wall in the correct order to collect your prize.

If you’re reading the runes left to right, here’s how they need to be done:

K1 Logistics: 1 – 7 – 6 – 5

1 – 7 – 6 – 5 K1 Revelation: 6 – 4 – 5 – 5 – 4 – 8 – 5 – 2

6 – 4 – 5 – 5 – 4 – 8 – 5 – 2 K1 Crew Quarters: 3 – 4 – 5 – 8 – 9 – 9 – 8 – 8

3 – 4 – 5 – 8 – 9 – 9 – 8 – 8 K1 Communion: 7 – 9 – 2 – 2

Explore the Pit of Heresy and defeat Volmar, The Tempted

The first part of the Pit of Heresy will play out as normal, just follow the quest markers and complete the steps as they update.

Once you’ve come to the end, look for the strange door at the end of the path and walk through it. Maneuver your way through this new area until you find the glowing cave on the lefthand side of your screen.

Following this path will eventually bring you to a plate that can be activated to reveal another orb. Pick it up and retrace your steps, then take a right instead of a left at the cave.

This should bring you to the right spot to dunk the orb and begin the fight against Volmar.

To defeat him, pay attention to what buff you’re being given in the fight. You’ll have to pick up and deliver the corresponding orb to knock his shields down.

After each dunk, you can only damage the big guy with the corresponding damage type to your buff.

Arc Orb – Thunderous

Kinetic – Neutral

Solar Orb – Fiery

Void Orb – Abyss

After repeating this part a few times, Volmar will fall and you’ll be free to collect the Hive Bug and return to Eris Morn on The Moon to wrap things up.

That’s it for completing The Journey and collecting Xenophage!

