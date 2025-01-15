The final part of Destiny 2 Episode Revenant went live on January 7, introducing yet another Exotic Mission in the form of Kell’s Fall, but another addition is where Bungie has hidden the majority of Act 3’s secrets.

A considerably harder version of Act 2’s Tomb of Elders activity, Kell’s Vengeance sees Guardians tasked with taking down Skolas in a no-holds-barred contest after the latter was resurrected by Fikrul.

Assuming you’re able to defeat the former Fallen Kell, rich rewards await, including an Emblem that, according to Light.gg, less than 1% of Guardians currently own.

How to unlock Kell’s Vengeance

Kell’s Vengeance is found by opening the Last City hub in the Director, but it won’t be unlocked by default. You’ll first need to finish Revenant’s entire story, meaning you’ll need to complete Kell’s Fall a minimum of three times before receiving the prompt that Kell’s Vengeance is available.

Similar to The Final Shape’s Dual Destiny Exotic Class Item mission, Kell’s Vengeance can’t be completed solo. In fact, you won’t even be able to load the mission without a pre-made Fireteam of at least two players.

Kell’s Vengeance will only unlock after completing Revenant Act 3’s story and requires a minimum of two players.

In addition to dealing with Tomb of Elders’ random modifiers and objectives – Warden’s Judgment – the final encounter with Skolas requires Guardians to juggle a Devouring Essence debuff that must be cleansed by defeating a Baron miniboss and obtaining the Enhanced Essence buff.

Deposit this into one of three Servitors in the boss room – this must be the one with a brighter red glow than the rest – to trigger a DPS phase. There’s no enrage to speak of here, so repeat the above steps as many times as desired until Skolas falls.

Kell’s Vengeance Rewards

Renunciation Exotic Ship (first clear completion guaranteed)

Revenant Redress Emblem (random drop)

Tonic reagents

Tomb of Elders weapons

For your efforts, your first clear of Kell’s Vengeance will guarantee an Exotic ship drop, Renunciation. The Revenant Redress Emblem also has a chance of dropping in your first clear, but unlike Renunciation, it’s not guaranteed.

The Emblem’s drop rate is unknown, but given its current rarity, expect to run the mission at least a few times before the profile flair drops. See the gallery below for a look at both exclusive rewards.

Article continues after ad





As well as the above, seasonal Revenant weapons and generous amounts of Tonic reagents are yours for the taking after each clear, the latter of which should help expedite the completion of Eido’s various Fieldwork missions.

Do note, however, that Kell’s Vengeance is a Master-difficulty mission with a recommended Light Level of 2040. While it doesn’t contain any Champion mobs like other endgame activities, don’t expect this to be a walk in the park.

Fortunately, we’ve covered several potent class builds to help you take on Destiny 2’s toughest content, including one Hunter build that’s basically unkillable and Titan’s Void-focused build all about Slayer’s Fang.