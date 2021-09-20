How to unlock every Exotic item in Destiny 2

As the seasons continue to roll in, the mountain of Destiny 2’s Exotics only grows to even more staggering heights. We’ve gathered a list of all available Exotics in Destiny 2, whether through regular unlocks or the Monument to Lost Lights vault.

Exotics are the rarest type of equipment in Destiny 2. These items all come with some type of upgrade compared to the usual run-of-the-mill pieces found commonly throughout the game. As a result, players can only equip one Exotic at a time in their weapons slot, and another in the armor slot.

These upgrades provide all different kinds of benefits for your guardian, allowing you to shape a playstyle that is unique to how you view the game.

While the weapons all have separate quests to complete before you can unlock them, all of the Exotic armor can be unlocked by regularly completing Legend or Master difficulty strikes on Europa, the Moon, or the Cosmodrome as a solo.

Here are all the Exotics in Destiny 2.

Season of the Lost Exotics

Season of the Lost Exotic weapons

Lorentz Driver is a Fusion Rifle that uses an automatic marking system. Finishing blows on marked targets release a telemetry pattern, and if you collect the pattern you will gain bonus ability energy. After collecting three telemetry patterns in a row, the weapon gains a long-lasting damage buff.

Lorentz Driver can be unlocked either as a free reward for buying the premium Season of the Lost Season Pass or by reaching rank 35 in the free version of the pass.

Ager’s Scepter’s is a Trace Rifle that uses killing blows to slow surrounding enemies. Ager’s Scepter can only be unlocked after completing the Tracing the Stars weekly quests in Season of the Lost. You can find our guide on how to unlock Ager’s Scepter here

Season of the Lost Exotic armor

Radiant Dance Machines is the Hunter class Exotic. This leg armor allows you to activate your dodge multiple times while in the presence of enemies.

No Backup Plans – is the Titan class Exotic. After using a shotgun to finish off an enemy, these gauntlets consume your melee charge to activate the Defensive Strike ability and provide a shield for you and your teammates.

Nothing Manacles are the Warlock class Exotic. While wearing these gauntlets, your Scatter grenades gain an additional charge and will also track enemies that are in range.

Season of the Splicer Exotics

Season of the Splicer Exotic weapons

Cryosthesia 77k is a Kinetic Stasis Sidearm with the Variable Trigger perk. The gun can either shoot individual bullets or be charged to release a bigger shot that freezes enemies, but only when the Liquid Cooling trait is active.

Vex Mythoclast is a Fusion Rifle that has a full-auto fire rate. Defeating enemies charges the weapon and when you’re fully charged, you can switch to a slower but more powerful linear fusion shot. The Vex Mythoclast can be unlocked by completing the Vault of Glass raid on Hard mode. There is no guarantee that the weapon will drop, so it may require multiple runs to unlock.

Season of the Splicer Exotic armor

Star-Eater Scales are the Hunter class exotic. Based on providing more firepower, these legs convert more energy from power orbs, allowing you to reach your Super ability faster. While wearing them you can also overcharge your Super ability, providing you a heal when you finally unleash it on your enemies. They also provide an overshield for you when you reach maximum overcharge.

The Path of Burning Steps is the Titan class Exotic. As their name might suggest, these legs ramp up your damage after Solar final blows. They also reduce the amount of time you are frozen in stasis, and protect you while you break out of it.

Boots of the Assembler are the Warlock class Exotic. These boots are all about keeping you alive. When you deploy either a healing rift or an empowering rift, you’ll spawn in some Noble Seekers that track down your teammates and provide them with the bonus of your rift. The rift’s time limit is extended for every teammate found while you’re inside it.

Season of the Chosen Exotics

Season of the Chosen Exotic weapons

Ticuu’s Divination was the Season Pass reward Exotic for Season of the Chosen. This Bow was marked with Sacred Flame allowing the player to hipfire the bow to shoot multiple tracking projectiles. Enemies who get marked by Ticuu’s Divination explode on their death.

Dead Man’s Tale is a Scout Rifle equipped with Cranial Spike. This means that dealing multiple precision-damage blows in a row will increase the damage of the weapon and increase its reload speed.

Season of the Chosen armor

Omnioculus is the Hunter class Exotic. This Chest piece provides a second Smoke Bomb charge and reduces damage taken while invisible. When you make an ally invisible, they’ll receive damage resistance and you will be given additional melee energy.

Cuirass of the Falling Star is the Titan class Exotic. While wearing the Cuirass, you gain extra impact damage for Thundercrash. You also receive an overshield that lasts increases in duration the further you make it without hitting a target.

Mantle of Battle Harmony is the Warlock class Exotic. This chest piece comes with Absorption Cells meaning that takedowns with weapons that have a damage type matching your subclass element grant progress towards your Super. While your Super energy is full you gain a temporary bonus to weapon damage of the type matching your subclass element.

Beyond Light/Season of the Hunt Exotics

Beyond Light/Season of the Hunt Exotic weapons

Cloudstrike is a Sniper Rifle that features the perk Mortal Polarity and Stormbringer trait. Both of these are about generating lightning when taking down enemies, which makes chaining kills together supremely easy.

Duality is a Shotgun that features two modes of fire. Using hipfire with Duality releases a spread of pellets that cover a wide area, while aiming down sights and shooting produces one slug that deals increased damage. Thanks to the On Black Wings trait, pellet final blows grant a stacking precision damage and reload speed buff. Precision hits with slugs extend the duration.

Hawkmoon is a Sidearm with the perk Paracausal Shot. Hawkmoon stacks final blows and precision hits, releasing a ton of extra damage on the weapon’s final shot.

No Time to Explain is a Pulse Rifle that regenerates ammo straight into the magazine when hitting precision shots or shots against enemies frozen in stasis.

Salvation’s Grip is a grenade launcher with the Cryocannon perk. Charging the launcher’s attack will generate more stasis crystals and increase the explosion’s area of effect.

The Lament is a sword that feature’s Banshee’s Wail. This perk means you can rev up the sword, generating more damage, and adds shield-piercing to each swing. While revved, the sword will heal you as you do damage.

Beyond Light/Season of the Hunt armor

Athrys’ Embrace is a set of Hunter class gauntlets that give your weighted knife a second bounce. Precision hits with the knife also do bonus damage and can stun your enemies.

Mask of Bakris is a Hunter class helmet that gives you Light Shift. This ability replaces your Stasis subclass dodge with a faster moving shift that cloaks you for a short amount of time. After shifting you deal increased damage, with a further increase to stasis

Icefall Mantle is a set of Titan class gauntlets that replace your barricade ability with a personal overshield. While using the shield you don’t move as fast but you also slow enemies down upon casting it.

Precious Scares is a Titan class helmet that comes with the perk Kintsugi. Final blows from weapons with a damage type matching your subclass energy create a burst of healing around you. After reviving or being revived, you gain an aura that provides overshields to you and nearby allies.

Dawn Chorus is a Warlock class helmet that comes with Rites of Ember. This means your Daybreak projectiles last longer, as they now set enemies aflame, causing them to take even more damage. You also stack up more melee energy each time your burn hurts a target.

Necrotic Grip is a set of gauntlets for the Warlock class. Dealing damage to an enemy poisons them. Each time you kill a poisoned enemy, the effect spreads to nearby enemies as well.

How to unlock Vaulted Exotic weapons

The following weapons can only be found in the Monument to Lost Lights vault.

This was added after much of the game’s original content was removed in the New Light update.