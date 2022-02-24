How to unlock Destiny 2 Parasite Exotic: Full Queens and Worms quest guide

The Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher is now accessible in Destiny 2’s Witch Queen era thanks to the Queens and Worms questline. From a breakdown of the new weapons itself to a full guide on how to unlock it, here’s all you need to know.

After a lengthy wait, The Witch Queen expansion is finally in full swing in Destiny 2. Whether you’re casually grinding through new Season of the Risen content or getting Raid ready, everyone always wants to get their hands on the latest Exotics.

Unsurprisingly, the latest content drop delivers in a big way with plenty of fresh Exotics to hunt down. Among the new batch is none other than the Parasite Grenade Launcher.

Advertisement

This weapon is unlike anything else in Destiny 2 so you’ll definitely want it in your arsenal. Below is a full guide on how the Exotic functions along with how to unlock it.

Contents

Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher Details

While the Parasite Exotic is labeled a Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2, it’s not exactly grenades that this weapon launches. Instead, this gun fires out deadly Hive worms that explode on impact.

These Hive worms can be devastating in their own right, but it’s the Worm’s Hunger Perk that makes it a standout Exotic.

This ability buffs the size and damage of each worm explosion based on how many enemies you defeat with other weapons before firing.

Advertisement

This effect stacks, meaning you can clear weaker foes with an SMG, ramp up the Worm’s Hunger buff, swap to the Exotic Grenade Launcher, and deal absurd damage to a boss target.

Furthermore, if you take damage from your own worm projectile, the blast actually empowers your other weapons with a 15% damage increase for 10 seconds thanks to the Worm Byproduct Trait.

How to begin Queens and Worms quest in Destiny 2

You’re unable to start the Queens and Worms Exotic questline until you’ve finished the Witch Queen campaign.

The quest unfolds after the final mission, meaning you should avoid this guide if you’re yet to clear the main storyline.

Advertisement

Read More: How weapon crafting works in Destiny 2

If you have finished the core narrative, however, all that’s required is to pay Mara Sov a visit. She helps trigger the Parasite questline immediately after the Witch Queen campaign comes to a close.

Below is a full step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete the Queens and Worms Exotic quest in Destiny 2.

Queens and Worms Exotic quest walkthrough

Speak to Mara Sov at the Enclave on Mars

To begin the Queens and Worms Exotic quest in Destiny 2, simply talk to Mara Sov at the Enclave on Mars.

There, she’ll give you your first steps to acquiring the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Complete Birthplace of the Vile Strike

Your first order of business is to complete the Birthplace of the Vile Strike.

Advertisement

There are no tricks here and no surprise challenges along the way, just a regular Strike to kick things off.

This Strike can be accessed in Savathun’s Throne World and has a recommended level of 1510 Power. Complete the activity to advance the Exotic questline.

Visit the Temple of the Cunning in Savathun’s Throne World

Next up, it’s time to put your hiking boots on as you’re in for a long trek through Savathun’s Throne World. You’re required to visit the Temple of the Cunning location deep underground.

It takes a few minutes to reach this area and once you do, you’ll be greeted by a pack of Scorn enemies. Clear them out to continue to quest.

Advertisement

Kill 100 Scorn in Savathun’s Throne World

After wiping out the first batch of Scorn at the Temple of the Cunning, you then have to kill a separate 100 Scorn enemies in Savathun’s Throne World.

This can be done anywhere on the new destination but we recommend tracking down the Resonant Splinter Public Event. The latest Public Event often features huge crowds of Scorn foes, making it an optimal way to farm kills in this quest step.

Complete the Sepulcher Lost Sector

Now comes the first of three Lost Sectors you’ll have to complete throughout the Queens and Worms Exotic quest. All of which are set in Savathun’s Throne World, so you won’t have to travel too far.

Head to the Sepulcher Lost Sector and progress to the end of the activity. After opening the chest, interact with a Deepsight Darkness Orb behind the final statue to spot some hidden platforms in the area.

Traverse these platforms and jump up to a secret area where you can then place a Hive worm on a pedestal to advance the quest.

Complete Three Patrols in the Florescent Canal

Your next task is to complete Three Patrols in the Florescent Canal. These can be any three Patrols so the choice is all yours.

Read more: All seasonal challenges in Season of the Risen

It’s simple enough, just smash through any three activities and you’ll quickly be on your way to the next step.

Head to Queen’s Baily for a Cryptoglyph

The next step in the Queens and Worms questline should pop up automatically on your tracker. Be sure you’ve activated the right quest and your waypoint will guide you to the Queen’s Baily location.

Similar to the Temple of the Cunning, once you arrive you’ll have to wipe out all the Scorn in this area to progress the step.

Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector

Now that you’re in a rhythm, it’s time to repeat the same process a few times over. Metamorphosis is the second Lost Sector to clear in Savathun’s Throne World.

Just the same as before, complete the activity, use Deepsight Darkness to find hidden platforms at the end, enter a secret room, and place a Hive worm on a pedestal.

Find another Cryptoglyph at the Alluring Curtain

Repeating another familiar step, you next have to follow your waypoint to the Alluring Curtain. Rather than Scorn enemies awaiting you, however, this time it’s Hive.

Clear them out and once again use Deepsight Darkness to traverse up a number of hidden platforms.

Three of these platforms have unlit torches on them this time around, however. Shoot these torches to light their fires and unlock a nearby chest. Interact with said chest to advance the questline.

Complete the Extraction Lost Sector

Last but not least, it’s time for Extraction, the final Lost Sector in this questline. All you need to do here is follow the same pattern as before.

Complete the Lost Sector, use Deepsight Darkness one last time to find the room, and place the Hive worm on a pedestal.

Return to Fynch

With all previous steps complete, head back to Flynch in Savathun’s Throne World. It’s here where you’ll get your final step in the Queens and Worms questline.

Complete the Parasitic Pilgrimage mission

After speaking with Fynch, you have one last job and that’s to complete the Parasitic Pilgrimage mission.

While this is a fairly straightforward activity, it could be worth loading into the mission with a few allies to help along the way.

Once you’ve cleared Parasitic Pilgrimage, you’ll have finished the Queens and Worms Exotic quest. The Parasite Grenade Launcher is now all yours to run wild with.

That’s all there is to unlocking the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher in the Witch Queen expansion.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown