How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC - Dexerto

How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:16 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 17:28

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light title screen
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The release of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, Beyond Light, is quickly approaching. To help players get a head-start on the installation process, Bungie is rolling out pre-loads on consoles and PC.

Beyond Light, this year’s Destiny 2 fall expansion, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 10. Guardians are scrambling to wrap up any lingering activities they have not completed.

With the massive changes coming to the world of Destiny 2, players are hard at work completing activities and chasing gear that will no longer be accessible with the release of Beyond Light.

In addition to completing any in-game activities being shelved on November 10, Destiny 2 players now have the chance to pre-load the expansion onto their hardware ahead of its official release.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pyramid ship
Bungie
Destiny 2 players can pre-load Beyond Light to help jump-start their exploration of Europa.

Beyond Light pre-load instructions

To address any confusion on the pre-load process, Bungie provided players with instructions on how to pre-load the game’s new files onto their console or PC.

The timeline and method for installing the game’s new patch will depend on which platform the game will be played on.

Per the information provided by Bungie, players should follow the steps outlined below for each platform when pre-loading Beyond Light:

  • PlayStation: PS Plus users are now able to pre-load Beyond Light by following these instructions (all PlayStation users will be able to pre-load beginning November 8, at 8 PM PST):
    • Note: Bungie has recommended that PlayStation players should avoid deleting the version of Destiny 2 currently installed on their console, as this will not speed up the Beyond Light pre-download process
    • Navigate to Destiny 2
    • Select “Options”
    • Choose the “Check for Updates” selection
  • Xbox: the Beyond Light pre-load for Xbox users will be available after 7 PM PST on November 9. Xbox players should make sure auto update is configured correctly on their console
  • PC: players on PC will be able to pre-load Beyond Light after 7 PM PST on November 9. Bungie confirmed the update should be put into Steam’s download queue automatically once available
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa
Bungie
Bungie has confirmed the storage space required to download Beyond Light.

Bungie also notified players of the storage requirements for the expansion, depending on the hardware being used to play the game. Details on the storage space needed and size of the game install for the older console generation, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC can be found below:

  • PlayStation 4:
    • Storage needed: 171.68 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • PlayStation 5:
    • Storage needed: 70.78 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • Xbox One:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • Xbox Series X/S:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • PC:
    • Storage needed: 186.2 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 69.7 GB

Bungie has clarified that the larger storage requirements for Playstation 4 and PC include the currently-installed versions of the game, plus the Beyond Light pre-load. For PC players, the 186.2 GB storage requirement is based on the maximum amount of space required. The actual PC storage requirements will vary based on the language in which the game is installed.

Destiny 2 Gnawing Hunger
Bungie
Guardians should make sure to farm any god-rolls they need before the launch of Beyond Light.

Final checklist for Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light approaching on November 10, Destiny 2 players are counting down the seconds until they can jump into the game’s new content.

With a new location to explore, quests to complete, and exciting gear to acquire, Guardians will have their hands full in the weeks after the expansion’s release.

Whether it’s stacking bounties, grinding god-rolls, or claiming their Forerunner title before the end of Season 12, Guardians should make sure to complete any expiring activities before the launch of Beyond Light on November 10.

Destiny 2 bounty guide: What to save for Beyond Light & which to avoid

Published: 7/Nov/2020 22:13 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 22:23

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardian Handcannon
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bounties have always been one of the most important parts of expansion prep for Destiny 2 players, but with changes coming when Beyond Light launches, there are some you should hang onto and certain ones you can avoid.

The weeks before a new Destiny 2 expansion are always hectic and stressful for Guardians. Rushing to complete any final activities from the current season along with getting ready for new content can be a tall task for any player.

With Beyond Light, preparing for the new expansion has become even more complicated. With areas of the game being moved into the Destiny Content Vault, many activities — and bounties — that were available to players before will no longer be accessible.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa
Bungie
Changes are coming to the bounty system with the Season of the Hunt.

Beyond Light bounty changes

Ahead of the Beyond Light launch, Bungie addressed concerns around bounties and clarified how they can still be used by players while preparing for the new expansion and Season 13.

“Most of your bounties will stay intact, but any bounties tied to specific Seasonal activities or content entering the DCV will be removed on November 10,” the developer confirmed. “Any bounties that grant progression towards Infamy/Valor may negatively impact your powerful rewards, as they will be limited to Season of Arrivals Power Levels.”

Bungie also made it clear that Challenge Mode will be active for those participating in the raid race for Beyond Light, which is scheduled to begin with the release of the new Deep Stone Crypt raid on November 21 at 10 AM (PST).

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardians
Bungie
Completing bounties will level up your seasonal artifact, but will not boost your power for the Raid Race on November 21.

This means that for the first 24 hours after the instance has been released, player power will be capped 20 levels below the recommended number for each raid encounter. Turning in bounties at the start of Season 13 will help you level up your seasonal artifact, but this won’t boost your overall power level beyond the 20-level cap.

Which bounties to hold on to for Beyond Light

Bungie’s comments on what bounties to keep when preparing for Beyond Light actually provide players with a good idea of what they should avoid based on what will be removed.

Below are lists of all the bounties you can ignore, followed by everything you should hang onto if you are planning to use bounties to prep for Beyond Light:

  • Avoid bounties tied to the following:
    • Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, The Leviathan
    • Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, the Visage of Calus
    • Crucible or Gambit/Gambit Prime (Shaxx and the Drifter)
  • Hold onto bounties tied to the following:
    • Destinations: EDZ, Nessus, Tangled Shore, Dreaming City, Moon (Lectern)
    • Vanguard (Zavala)
    • Gunsmith (Banshee-44)
    • Vendors: Eris Morn
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger
Bungie
Players should avoid bounties that will be removed in Beyond Light.

Final prep for Beyond Light

Bounties have always been a huge part of preparing for new Destiny 2 content, but Bungie seems to be shying away from that moving forward.

“One of the plans we previewed was to eventually replace weekly bounties with a new mechanism to provide players with a set of non-expiring and account-scoped objectives each week that will grant lots of Season rank progress,” the developer said recently. “We’re still working on that system and will share more on it before its targeted release of Season 13.”

It seems Bungie has more to say on the topic of bounties with the release the Season of the Hunt. For now, use the bounties noted above to prepare for Beyond Light, and keep your eyes peeled for any updates from the Bungie team before the release of Beyond Light on November 10.