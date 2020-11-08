How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC - Dexerto

The release of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, Beyond Light, is quickly approaching. To help players get a head-start on the installation process, Bungie is rolling out pre-loads on consoles and PC.

Beyond Light, this year’s Destiny 2 fall expansion, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 10. Guardians are scrambling to wrap up any lingering activities they have not completed.

With the massive changes coming to the world of Destiny 2, players are hard at work completing activities and chasing gear that will no longer be accessible with the release of Beyond Light.

In addition to completing any in-game activities being shelved on November 10, Destiny 2 players now have the chance to pre-load the expansion onto their hardware ahead of its official release.

Beyond Light pre-load instructions

To address any confusion on the pre-load process, Bungie provided players with instructions on how to pre-load the game’s new files onto their console or PC.

The timeline and method for installing the game’s new patch will depend on which platform the game will be played on.

Per the information provided by Bungie, players should follow the steps outlined below for each platform when pre-loading Beyond Light:

PlayStation : PS Plus users are now able to pre-load Beyond Light by following these instructions (all PlayStation users will be able to pre-load beginning November 8, at 8 PM PST): Note: Bungie has recommended that PlayStation players should avoid deleting the version of Destiny 2 currently installed on their console, as this will not speed up the Beyond Light pre-download process Navigate to Destiny 2 Select “Options” Choose the “Check for Updates” selection

: PS Plus users are now able to pre-load Beyond Light by following these instructions (all PlayStation users will be able to pre-load beginning November 8, at 8 PM PST): Xbox : the Beyond Light pre-load for Xbox users will be available after 7 PM PST on November 9 . Xbox players should make sure auto update is configured correctly on their console

: the Beyond Light pre-load for Xbox users will be available after 7 PM PST on . Xbox players should make sure auto update is configured correctly on their console PC: players on PC will be able to pre-load Beyond Light after 7 PM PST on November 9. Bungie confirmed the update should be put into Steam’s download queue automatically once available

Bungie also notified players of the storage requirements for the expansion, depending on the hardware being used to play the game. Details on the storage space needed and size of the game install for the older console generation, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC can be found below:

PlayStation 4 : Storage needed: 171.68 GB Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB

: PlayStation 5 : Storage needed: 70.78 GB Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB

: Xbox One : Storage needed: 65.7 GB Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB

: Xbox Series X/S : Storage needed: 65.7 GB Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB

: PC : Storage needed: 186.2 GB Beyond Light install size: 69.7 GB

:

Bungie has clarified that the larger storage requirements for Playstation 4 and PC include the currently-installed versions of the game, plus the Beyond Light pre-load. For PC players, the 186.2 GB storage requirement is based on the maximum amount of space required. The actual PC storage requirements will vary based on the language in which the game is installed.

Final checklist for Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light approaching on November 10, Destiny 2 players are counting down the seconds until they can jump into the game’s new content.

With a new location to explore, quests to complete, and exciting gear to acquire, Guardians will have their hands full in the weeks after the expansion’s release.

Whether it’s stacking bounties, grinding god-rolls, or claiming their Forerunner title before the end of Season 12, Guardians should make sure to complete any expiring activities before the launch of Beyond Light on November 10.