How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC - Dexerto

Destiny

How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:16 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 0:07

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light title screen
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The release of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, Beyond Light, is quickly approaching. To help players get a head-start on the installation process, Bungie is rolling out pre-loads on consoles and PC.

Beyond Light, this year’s Destiny 2 fall expansion, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 10. Guardians are scrambling to wrap up any lingering activities they have not completed.

With the massive changes coming to the world of Destiny 2, players are hard at work completing activities and chasing gear that will no longer be accessible with the release of Beyond Light.

In addition to completing any in-game activities being shelved on November 10, Destiny 2 players now have the chance to pre-load the expansion onto their hardware ahead of its official release.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pyramid ship
Bungie
Destiny 2 players can pre-load Beyond Light to help jump-start their exploration of Europa.

Beyond Light pre-load instructions

To address any confusion on the pre-load process, Bungie provided players with instructions on how to pre-load the game’s new files onto their console or PC.

The timeline and method for installing the game’s new patch will depend on which platform the game will be played on.

Per the information provided by Bungie, players should follow the steps outlined below for each platform when pre-loading Beyond Light:

  • PlayStation: PS Plus users are now able to pre-load Beyond Light by following these instructions (all PlayStation users will be able to pre-load beginning November 8, at 8 PM PST):
    • Note: Bungie has recommended that PlayStation players should avoid deleting the version of Destiny 2 currently installed on their console, as this will not speed up the Beyond Light pre-download process
    • Navigate to Destiny 2
    • Select “Options”
    • Choose the “Check for Updates” selection
  • Xbox: the Beyond Light pre-load for Xbox users will be available after 7 PM PST on November 9. Xbox players should make sure auto update is configured correctly on their console
  • PC: players on PC will be able to pre-load Beyond Light after 7 PM PST on November 9. Bungie confirmed the update should be put into Steam’s download queue automatically once available
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa
Bungie
Bungie has confirmed the storage space required to download Beyond Light.

Bungie also notified players of the storage requirements for the expansion, depending on the hardware being used to play the game. Details on the storage space needed and size of the game install for the older console generation, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC can be found below:

  • PlayStation 4:
    • Storage needed: 171.68 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • PlayStation 5:
    • Storage needed: 70.78 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • Xbox One:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • Xbox Series X/S:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • PC:
    • Storage needed: 186.2 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 69.7 GB

Bungie has clarified that the larger storage requirements for Playstation 4 and PC include the currently-installed versions of the game, plus the Beyond Light pre-load. For PC players, the 186.2 GB storage requirement is based on the maximum amount of space required. The actual PC storage requirements will vary based on the language in which the game is installed.

Destiny 2 Gnawing Hunger
Bungie
Guardians should make sure to farm any god-rolls they need before the launch of Beyond Light.

Final checklist for Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light approaching on November 10, Destiny 2 players are counting down the seconds until they can jump into the game’s new content.

With a new location to explore, quests to complete, and exciting gear to acquire, Guardians will have their hands full in the weeks after the expansion’s release.

Whether it’s stacking bounties, grinding god-rolls, or claiming their Forerunner title before the end of Season 12, Guardians should make sure to complete any expiring activities before the launch of Beyond Light on November 10.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: No Time to Explain exotic weapon guide

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:04

by Andrew Highton
no time to explain featured image beyond light destiny 2
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light is another content-rich bundle of weapons, skins, missions, and action. Our Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain guide details precisely how players will be able to get their hands on this extremely rare weapon. 

One of the most exciting aspects of any new expansion pack is the toy chest full of new goodies to play with. Beyond Light has already signaled Destiny’s intentions with its roadmap & Season of the Hunt content on the way.

An interesting piece of content being added to the Destiny 2 armory is the No Time to Explain pulse rifle. It’s based on a popular weapon from the original Destiny game and it’s quite an exclusive gun to own.

Find out how to obtain it with our Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain guide.

the no time to explain gun in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
But we will explain how you can get your hands on it.

Beyond Light

The year 4 expansion Destiny takes players to the icy tundra of Europa. Its inclusion will be greeted with the removal of less popular locations and items in the game. As well as the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, player’s power levels can be increased further, and Season of the Hunt content will also be added too.

No Time to Explain pulse rifle

Based on the “The Stranger’s Rifle” from the original Destiny, the weapon itself is a solid pulse rifle with a slower rate of fire. The gun has some major perks that make it extremely desirable.

  • The weapon refunds precision shots back to the player
  • It creates a temporal orb that hovers around your vicinity

How to obtain it

no time to explain requirements in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
You’ll need to throw yourself, and your money, to get your hands on it.

This nostalgic treasure seems to be locked behind a couple of different special editions of the Beyond Light expansion.

Players will have to purchase either the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99) or Stand Edition + Season Pass ($49.99). Obviously, due to the weapon’s historic nature, Bungie wants this gun to feel special and limited in that regard.

There’s no indication as to whether or not the gun will receive a more inclusive window of attainability further down the road.

Weapons and gear trailer

The weapon was first made public in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Weapons and gear trailer.

To see the weapon, and others, in action then check out the video below.

Timestamp at 0:15.

Bungie‘s Destiny 2 Beyond Light is scheduled for release on November 10.