The end of the year is near, making this the perfect time to get your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 and see what you got up to in Bungie’s looter shooter over the last twelve months.

From Fortnite Wrapped to Spotify Wrapped, people love seeing how their year went all in one place. It’s no different for Destiny, which offers its own equivalent that was created by Newo and even approved by the official Destiny 2 Team X account.

With this handy tool, you can see a whole host of interesting information summarizing how your year in Destiny went. It’s harmless fun that might make you realize you spend a little too much time playing your favorite looter shooter, and here’s how to get your Destiny 2 Wrapped.

How to get your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 stats

You can get your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 by heading over to this Vercel page and logging into your Bungie account.

On this page, you’ll have to authorize the website by clicking ‘Sign In’ and then logging in on Bungie.net. This can be done regardless of whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Dexerto Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 provides a summary of what you did this year.

This process is the same as what other third-party websites use, like Light.gg and Destiny Item Manager, so it’s completely safe. Since all you are doing is logging in to Bungie.net, there’s zero risk of you losing anything other than your pride after realizing how many hours you’ve played!

After completing the above steps, you’ll be automatically redirected to a page that summarizes what you got up to this year. This includes all sorts of information, including what activities you enjoyed most, what class you prefer, and when you were most active.

