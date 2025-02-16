Destiny 2’s endgame PvP activity, Trials of Osiris, returned for its first fixture in Episode Heresy on February 14, and long-awaited changes make it the easiest source of endgame weapons.

Following numerous hints that Trials would be undergoing a substantial revamp for the third and final Episode, Bungie pulled back the curtain on its plans for the 3v3 mode in a substantial January 22 blog post.

While Guardians have had a chance to experience the revamp firsthand – early signs point to it being a success – the means of reaching Trials’ loot-filled Lighthouse is markedly different than before. Here’s everything you need to know about reaching the Mercury Simulation.

How to get to the Lighthouse in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

As of Episode Heresy, it is now no longer necessary to record an unbroken streak of seven wins to unlock the Lighthouse.

You still must record a total of seven wins on a single Trials Passage – with win streaks granting greater rewards – but losses of any quantity will not prevent Lighthouse access.

It’s also important to note that Saint-14 now sells just two Passages, Trials of Osiris, and Lighthouse. As the names suggest, only the latter of these will unlock the Lighthouse after reaching seven wins, with the former intended to be a more casual and new player-friendly alternative.

Saint-14 offers two Trials of Osiris Passages, but only one will grant access to the Lighthouse.

Once you’ve recorded seven wins on a Lighthouse Passage, you can access the zone through the Crucible sub-menu in the Director. The icon will be present above the Trials of Osiris playlist, as pictured below.

Upon reaching seven wins on a Lighthouse Passage, you can access the zone through the Crucible sub-menu.

Should you reset your Passage? Win streaks explained

Whether or not it’s worth resetting your Passage after recording seven wins comes down to your longest win streak recorded on the way there. If you’re specifically hunting for Adept Trials weapons, resetting your Passage with a win streak of four or more is not recommended.

While it’s possible to get Adept weapons from the Lighthouse with any win streak, further drops for completing matches after your first visit will only be possible with a streak of four or higher. Streaks higher than four add a chance of exclusive Exotics and additional loot to drop.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the new and improved Trials but be sure to check out this week’s featured map and weapon to help you decide if the spoils are of interest.