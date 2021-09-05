Destiny 2 Luna’s Howl quest steps: full guide

Hand Cannons can be some of the best weapons to use online within Destiny 2, and the Luna’s Howl has been touted as the cream of the crop in regards to this weapon class. But, players looking to obtain this weapon, will need to complete some steps beforehand.

Destiny 2 has remained one of the best looter-shooters that have been released in recent years, and with the announcement of The Witch Queen expansion coming in the near future, there’s a lot to look forward to within Destiny.

Within Destiny 2, there’s a flurry of weapons for players to test out within the online portion of the game, and the game bolsters a wide array of weapon classes for players to test out.

One of these is the Hand Cannon class, and if you’re looking to obtain one of the best weapons in this sub-class, then we’re going to run over how to get the Luna’s Howl Hand Cannon.

How to get the Luna’s Howl Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

This weapon won’t be that complicated to get, but it’ll take some time, as there’s plenty of prerequisites that you’ll need to complete beforehand.

However, once you obtain this weapon, it’ll be well worth the wait, as it’ll feature the following statistics.

84 Impact

47 Range

79 Stability

42 Handling

86 Reload Speed

So, it’s a vastly diverse weapon that’ll easily eliminate enemies when you’re playing online, and a lot of fun can be had within this weapon.

Now that we’ve outlined some of the stats of the Luna’s Howl Hand Cannon, it’s best we get into how to actually unlock this weapon within Destiny 2.

Below is a rundown of some of the steps you’ll need to complete before you’ll be able to get Luna’s Howl:

Play and finish 10 online competitive matches Kill 150 players with Hand Cannons Kill 200 players with Solar Weapons Play and finish three rumble matches Kill 100 players with Precision Hand Cannon eliminations Level up your Glory playlist enough until you reach the Fable rank

Once you’ve done all of the above steps, you’ll simply need to head over to Shaxx and you’ll be then presented with the Luna’s Howl Hand Cannon!