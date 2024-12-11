How to get The Dawning 2024 ingredients in Destiny 2

The Dawning has returned, bringing the seasonal cheer back to Destiny 2 and pushing Guardians to yet again farm mountains of ingredients to make cookies.

If you want to progress through the event’s main questline, unlock powerful upgrades, and score yourself some amazing god rolls, you’ll need a lot of ingredients. Without guidance, farming these ingredients can be a pain, with them dropping from different sources scattered across the universe.

To help you out, we’ve put together this guide outlining how to get all of the ingredients in The Dawning 2024, as well as the best farms for the six Uncommon Ingredients that you will need a lot of.

How to get all Ingredients in The Dawning 2024

Uncommon Ingredients

INGREDIENT HOW TO GET Cabal Oil Gained by defeating Cabal opponents Chitin Powder Gained by defeating Hive opponents Dark Ether Cane Gained by defeating Scorn opponents Ether Cane Gained by defeating Fallen opponents Taken Butter Gained by defeating Taken opponents Vex Milk Gained by defeating Vex opponents

Rare Ingredients

INGREDIENT HOW TO GET Balanced Flavors Gained by defeating opponents with Bows, Sniper Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Pulse Rifles Bullet Spray Gained by defeating opponents with Auto Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns Dark Frosting Gained by defeating opponents with Stasis or Strand damage Delicious Explosion Gained by defeating opponents with Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, and Grenade abilities Electric Flavor Gained by defeating opponents with Arc damage Finishing Touch Gained by defeating opponents with finishers Flash of Inspiration Gained by generating Orbs of Power Impossible Heat Gained by defeating opponents with Solar damage Multifaceted Flavors Gained by rapidly defeating targets Null Taste Gained by defeating opponents with Void damage Perfect Taste Gained by defeating opponents with precision damage Personal Touch Gained by defeating opponents with Melee abilities Sharp Flavor Gained by defeating opponents with Swords Superb Texture Gained by defeating opponents with Super abilities

Those are all of the ingredients that can be farmed in The Dawning 2024. Of these, the Uncommon Ingredients are what you’ll need the most of, as they are used in every recipe.

To help you out, we’ve outlined the best methods to farm all six Uncommon Ingredients below. By using these methods, while also taking into account the types of weapons needed for each Rare Ingredient, you’ll be able to bake mountains of cookies in no time.

Best Cabal Oil farm

The fastest way to get Cabal Oil is by farming Cabal in The Trostland region of the EDZ. This area spawns constant Cabal that can be camped in the northeast of this zone, and the enemies are so weak that it takes hardly any effort at all to kill them.

To make the process as relaxed as possible, use a meta add-clear primary weapon like Graviton Lance, Sunshot, or Trinity Ghoul. However, if you are also hunting for a specific Rare Ingredient, it’s more efficient to defeat combatants using weapons or abilities that are required for those instead.

Best Chitin Powder farm

The fastest way to farm Chitin Powder is to complete runs of Altars of Sorrow on The Moon. This activity requires you to move between various altars and defeat waves of Hive, making it the perfect way to rack up lots of Chitin Powder in no time.

This method is fairly active and requires you to pay attention, but it’s also incredibly fast due to the sheer amount of enemies that spawn. A single run of all five waves can easily give you enough Chitin Powder to last the rest of the event, making this incredibly efficient.

Best Dark Ether Cane farm

The fastest way to farm Dark Ether Cane is by repeatedly completing the Bay of Drowned Wishes lost sector, found next to the Divalian Mists landing zone in the Dreaming City.

There aren’t that many areas in Destiny 2 that spawn a lot of Scorn, making Dark Ether Cane a little trickier to farm than most other materials. Thankfully, this classic lost sector works well and allows you to earn plenty in no time. The best part is that it’s easy to reset after each run, as all you have to do is fast travel back to the landing zone and start over.

Best Ether Cane farm

The fastest way to farm Ether Cane is by repeatedly completing the Widow’s Walk lost sector, found just north of the Trostland landing zone in the EDZ.

This short lost sector can be finished in under two minutes, allowing you to fly through it, rack up Ether Cane as you defeat Fallen combatants, and even earn Essence of Dawning after each completion. Once you’ve completed a run and wiped out all the enemies inside, simply reset by teleporting back to the landing zone and running north.

Best Taken Butter farm

The fastest way to get Taken Butter is farming the vast quantity of Taken enemies that spawn in The Shattered Throne dungeon’s second encounter – The Thrallway.

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of progressing through this dungeon, the next best option is completing the Blind Well, a unique public event found in The Dreaming City. As a bonus, this activity received a refreshed loot pool in Season 23, so there’s actually some nice weapons to look out for. The highlights include Waking Vigil, Vouchsafe, and Retold Tale.

Best Vex Milk farm

The fastest way to farm Vex Milk is by defeating Vex found in the opening encounter of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

However, this requires The Witch Queen dungeon key. Those without access to this DLC should instead repeatedly complete The Orrery lost sector instead, which can be found northeast of the Artifact’s Edge landing zone on Nessus. Both methods are highly effective, as these areas spawn a lot of Vex that can be farmed with ease.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get all of the ingredients from The Dawning 2024. For more Destiny 2 content, be sure to check out the best PvE Weapons and best PvP weapons to make sure your loadouts aren’t suboptimal.