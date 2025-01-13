How to get Spoils of Conquest fast in Destiny 2

Hunting down Spoils of Conquest during your Destiny 2 career will be unavoidable if you plan to get some of the best gear the game has to offer.

The currency has several different uses and, due to numerous updates over the years, it can be hard to parse not just how best to go about obtaining Spoils, but also the most efficient means of spending them once you’ve built up a meaningful reserve.

Answering the latter isn’t straightforward, either. Depending on whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer to the looter shooter, your priorities are going to vary wildly. Let’s get down to brass tacks and explain everything you need to know.

What are Spoils of Conquest?

Put simply, Spoils of Conquest are tokens only available from Raids with different drop mechanics based on several factors.

Following the addition of featured Raids that rotate every two weeks, five Spoils of Conquest (three if a legacy Raid) are obtained for your first clear of a featured Raid encounter per week, per character.

As featured Raids are infinitely farmable for weapon and armor drops, any additional clears of the same Raid before weekly reset during its featured status won’t award additional Spoils of Conquest.

For Raids that aren’t featured, the inverse is true. Spoils of Conquest will only drop on subsequent encounter completions after the first.

How to farm Spoils of Conquest

With all of the above in mind, the absolute best way to obtain Spoils of Conquest as fast as possible will be to repeat an easy, non-legacy Raid encounter during a week when it’s not featured.

As of writing, Vault of Glass is still considered a Pinnacle activity and contains one of the easiest Raid encounters: The Templar. Assuming it’s not featured, repeatedly defeating the Vex Hydra will award five Spoils of Conquest every time it’s defeated every few minutes (kill times will vary depending on Raid knowledge and Fireteam composition).

Vault of Glass is a popular Spoils of Conquest farm when it’s not the featured Raid.

If your six-person Fireteam each has three characters with the Templar checkpoint, rotating for easy access to the encounter will significantly increase your efficiency.

For Guardians who aren’t Raid-savvy, don’t worry – it’s possible to farm Spoils of Conquest, albeit at a slower rate, without ever having to complete an encounter.

Getting Spoils of Conquest solo

Every Raid in Destiny 2 contains chests hidden off the beaten path that can be looted for Spoils and Raid gear (the latter will only ever be weapons or armor you’ve previously unlocked).

Some of these are only accessible by completing puzzles or require Raid progress while others can be located off the bat and can be done solo, such as Vow of the Disciple’s first secret chest.

Likewise, if you’re able to grab the checkpoint obtained after defeating Vault of Glass’ Templar, three secret chests, requiring no more than some simple platforming, are yours for the taking.

Do note that Spoils of Conquest can only be obtained once per week, per character from secret chests, regardless of whether the Raid is featured or not.

Vow of the Disciple’s first secret chest is an easy way to farm Spoils, requiring no Raid knowledge.

All Spoils of Conquest sources

Here’s every Spoils of Conquest source and their respective payouts, as of Episode Revenant.

Raid Spoils per encounter completion Spoils per secret chest Salvation’s Edge 5 5 Root of Nightmares 5 5 King’s Fall 5 5 Crota’s End 5 5 Vow of the Disciple 5 5 Vault of Glass 5 5 Legacy Raids 3 0

Where to spend Spoils of Conquest

Spoils of Conquest can be exchanged through various means, all of which pertain to Raid loot. Primarily, each Raid has a vendor unlocked after completing its respective final encounter where they can be redeemed for a weapon of your choice.

Your first purchase here each week guarantees a Red Border variant of a weapon, used to progress Pattern unlocks for crafting purposes. Alternatively, Spoils can be used together with a Deepsight Harmonizer on a Raid weapon that doesn’t drop as a Red Border for additional Pattern progress.

Lastly, Exotics originally obtained from Raids no longer available in-game can be purchased from the Tower’s Monument to Lost Lights for a substantial number of Spoils.

See the table below for more information.

Activity Cost Sunset Raid Exotics (Monument to Lost Lights) Exotic Cipher x1

Glimmer x150,000

Spoils of Conquest x240 Deepsight Resonance Deepsight Harmonizer x1

Spoils of Conquest x15 Raid compete vendor Spoils of Conquest x20 (x25 for Adept/Timelost/Harrowed variants)

Spoils of Conquest can be used together with a Deepsight Harmonizer to progress Raid weapon Patterns for crafting.

As always, it’s possible that Bungie will expand the functionality of Spoils of Conquest, including methods of obtaining the currency, although all of the information presented here is accurate as of Episode Revenant.

For more Destiny 2 guides, check out our guide on how to get Strange Coins, as well as changes to the Xur-specific currency coming in Episode Heresy.