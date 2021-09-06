How to get more Destiny 2 Upgrade Modules in Season 15

Upgrade Modules are an important part of Destiny 2’s progression system but they’re also a little tricky find. Here is all the information you need to start powering up all of your favorite gear.

Upgrade Modules are the easiest way to keep your favorite Legendary and Exotic gear up to snuff. These little orange cubes allow you to upgrade the light level of individual items by sacrificing a superior item of the same type. If you want to bring the Riskrunner SMG back into your arsenal, you could trade in a gun with superior stats and get back to zapping the Taken with the Arc Conductor trait.

Advertisement

There are a few ways to go about obtaining these lifesaving items, but the easiest way is to purchase them from select vendors around The Tower.

Where to find upgrade modules in Destiny 2?

Banshee-44 and Ada-1

The gunsmith and the armor synthesizer both have the ability to craft upgrade modules for you. Both characters will offer you the same two ways to create a module. They’ll ask for a few things in return: 5,000 Glimmer, 10 Legendary Shards, one Enhancement Core, and 25 of a planet-specific material.

These planetary materials will rotate each day – so if you don’t have enough Helium Filaments or Baryon Boughs, just come back the next day.

Advertisement

Read More: Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will need more content to avoid losing players

Alternatively, you could visit Spider over at The Reef. He sells a limited amount of planetary materials and may have what you need.

Lord Shaxx

Shaxx doesn’t sell modules like Banshee-44 or Ada-1, but he does give them out as a reward. If you have reached either Valor 4 or Infamy 4, there will be a total of three Upgrade Modules available for you to collect. This is the most time-intensive of the options, but the upside is that you can reset your rank and farm the rewards multiple times in a season.

If you’re still out of look after all the options, there are still a few more routes to take.

Advertisement

Upgrade Modules in Season 15 Rewards

The Season 15 pass offers 19 free Upgrade Modules throughout the pass and the paid track offers another six for a total of 25.

If that’s not enough, the paid version also includes several resource packs that contain the planetary materials needed to craft more for yourself.

There is also another material-related option for modules as well.

Concentrated Mattergem Farming

The Eververse store has lots of useful items, but when it comes to Upgrade Modules, none are as important as Concentrated Mattergems. By spending Bright Dust, you can increase the chance that the next golden-health enemy you fight will drop a module for you.

This buff will stay active until you get your module and then will disappear right after. This may be the easiest way to collect them in the game, but Bright Dust is a rare commodity and you’ll want to watch how you’re spending it.

Advertisement

Ghost Masterworks Upgrade Modules

Ghost is more than just a navigator and travel companion. If you own a Masterworks shell for your Ghost, venture into the customization menu and look for the Mod menu. The Modularity option will allow you to earn rewards for completing different types of activities in the game.

If you’re a fan of multiplayer, you could combine the Crucible modularity with Lord Shaxx’s rewards for a potent farming system.

That’s all there is to know about Upgrade Modules. For more guides like this one, check out our other Destiny 2 guides here.