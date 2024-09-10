How to get Destiny 2’s Veteran Legend armor set

There’s a new Veteran Legend armor set available in Destiny 2 as part of its 10th anniversary, but you’ll have to scout around for it. Here’s how to get your hands on the new loot.

Destiny 2 is celebrating its 10th anniversary as the franchise reaches the decade milestone. Starting all the way back in 2014, Bungie’s looter shooter has come such a long way since its original release. Now the devs are commemorating with an in-game armor set that’s perfect for anyone looking to reminisce about the old days.

Want to hunt down the new gear for yourself? Read on for how it can be acquired.

Destiny 2: How to get Veteran Legend armor set

You’ll need to loot several of Cayde-6 stashes located in the Pale Heart of the Traveller. These stashes look exactly like the previous ones from exotic missions for Ace of Spades.

You’ll also get a notification when you are near one, making the search for them a bit easier. They’re all located somewhat close to one another, making the search for them not too arduous.

Looting each of these stashes will net you one piece of the Veteran Legend armor set, with five pieces to collect in total. Here’s a handy video to help you find where each of these stashes is located.

This armor isn’t available for transmog itself, but once you collect all five pieces you can head to the and find the Special Deliveries Kiosk, which should have a reward titled, “10th Anniversary Reward Pack” with the Veteran Legend gear inside. The Kiosk itself won’t be highlighted, so make sure to visit when you next head to the tower.

You also won’t need to use any synthweave to unlock the transmog for the armor, meaning there’s little to no downside in picking up the gear for yourself. Plus it won’t take you much time, so it’s a good idea to pick it up when you’re running around the Traveller.